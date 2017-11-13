Seems Keurig WANTS a successful Q4 after all. This is part of a memo that Keurig CEO Bob Gamgort sent to company employees regarding the Hannity SNAFU over the weekend.

Here's part of the memo that Keurig CEO Bob Gamgort sent to company employees today regarding "Hannity" flap. pic.twitter.com/bGNEfGapqd — ErikWemple (@ErikWemple) November 13, 2017

‘Clearly, this is an unacceptable situation’ … LOL.

Gosh Bob, ya’ think?

And now he’s pissed everybody off; Hannity supporters aren’t going to buy this, and the Left will only be disappointed because they gave in to hate or whatever.

He apologizes for the negativity some may have experienced. I saw a lot of positivity, which I now want to rescind. Bad PR instinct, @Keurig. — Rebecca Rauber (@rebeccarauber) November 13, 2017

There is NO winning when a company engages and decides to play politics.

Just don’t do it.

It's like they're completely tone-deaf. This is corp bureaucracy-speak at its worst. — Alfred Taylor (@aetaylor55) November 13, 2017

There is no pleasing these people, Keurig.

Such a weak statement. It's not hard to stand up to child molesters and their supporters! — T.W. Polk (@twpolk) November 13, 2017

Except when Hannity did not stand up for a child molester, this has been debunked several times by various news outlets.

Irony: weak internal note from CEO about protecting brand on social media leaks to social media. Makes brand look bad. — Wendyla (@wendyla) November 13, 2017

The brand already looks bad – people dumping their Keurigs over balconies and destroying them with baseball bats AIN’T a good look.

Geez, @Keurig — just stand by your decision to not want your brand associated with pedophile sympathizers and the scourge of the American propaganda machine. — Tom Nikl 🤔 (@Tom_Nikl) November 13, 2017

Geez, right?

HA!

