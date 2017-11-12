Earlier this week, Sean Hannity was accused of claiming the 14-year-old in the Moore situation had given consent; the Left was all over social media claiming he was enabling a predator. Later it came out that Hannity had not said any such thing, and even Jake Tapper and Yashar Ali tweeted that he hadn’t, but that didn’t stop Media Matters and the Left from going after Hannity’s sponsors:

Good afternoon @Keurig. You are currently sponsoring Sean Hannity's show. He defends child molester Roy Moore and attacks women who speak out against sexual harassment. Please reconsider. — Angelo Carusone (@GoAngelo) November 10, 2017

Angelo is wrong.

On, and one more thing:

Angelo works for Media Matters, all they do is target companies that run ads on @seanhannity's show by tweeting to the companies posing as phony "concerned" customers. Don't forget to thank Angelo for the boycott coming your way by actual customers. https://t.co/kjDeRtPbSa — Nick Short 🇺🇸 (@PoliticalShort) November 12, 2017

Yeah, they do this a lot.

Donna, thank you for your concern and for bringing this to our attention. We worked with our media partner and FOX news to stop our ad from airing during the Sean Hannity Show. — Keurig (@Keurig) November 11, 2017

And sadly Keurig didn’t do their homework and requested that Fox News stop airing their ad during the Sean Hannity Show.

Which we all know was a really stupid move.

Don’t be foolish with such a movement behind @seanhannity

.@keurig has pulled advertising from @seanhannity show. Let’s show them what happens when they mess with us. #BoycottKeurig — KAYA (@KayaJones) November 12, 2017

Guess what’s the number one trend on Twitter this morning. #BoycottKeurig. And right before Christmas? Bad.

Keurig is going after @seanhannity on orders from Media Matters. You know what that means. #BoycottKeurig pic.twitter.com/5unQjwqatK — The Columbia Bugle (@ColumbiaBugle) November 12, 2017

You have been manipulated by media matters a hit team that is after @seanhannity . @Keurig you pull those ads & I will throw my unit out & my moms and buy @Cuisinart #boycottKeurig Put the Ads back or see what happens. Holidays r coming tuff time 2 b boycotted https://t.co/xjdaTahYR7 — Wendy in Virginia (@Patriotic_Va) November 12, 2017

Guarantee that Keurig will buckle under pressure. Ads will be restored on Sean Hannity. Like all fake media outlets on election night, Keurig will soon learn what America is really all about. 👊🏻#BoycottKeurig. — GRANT J. KIDNEY 🇺🇸 (@GrantJKidney) November 12, 2017

Here’s the thing. Whether or not you’re a fan of Hannity’s, going after his sponsors for something he actually didn’t do is weak. Don’t like Hannity? Don’t watch him, this is not difficult.

How the heck do these companies come to the conclusion that pulling their ads from Hannity to please people that don’t even watch Hannity, and piss off the people that do watch, is a good business plan? #BoycottKeurig — KP (@krisp__y) November 12, 2017

Hey, don’t look at us, we just work here.

This is the greatest company in the world

My airborne wife & I were both rolling

At this & all their commercials Buy from American badasses

Who make great coffee#BoycottKeurig https://t.co/THj7awS5kr — Jim Hanson (@Uncle_Jimbo) November 12, 2017

Fourth quarter y’all, just sayin’.

Oh, and we had to throw this one in because smug Leftist unicorns always make us laugh:

Let's be honest,

Hannity supporters can't:

Afford a Keurig

Spell Keurig

Operate a Keurig #BoycottKeurig is officially over… — Belco (@SBelcamino) November 12, 2017

We’ll see about that.

Let's be honest: You've probably never had a real conversation with someone who watches Hannity either https://t.co/ZImZaksc6E — L (@LilMissRightie) November 12, 2017

Mic drop.

Related:

WOW! NYT pisses EVERYONE off with ‘friends’ op-ed that pushes the segregation of children