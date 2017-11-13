Pretty sure the Democrats can all drink a big ol’ glass of STFU juice when it comes to this latest round of allegations against GOP candidate, Roy Moore. Whether or not you believe Moore is guilty, the amount of hypocrisy on the Left is awe-inspiring, and not in a good way.

Grand Old Party or Good Ole Pedaphiles? Guess it’s time for the #GOP to choose. https://t.co/28oGIBlkdw — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) November 13, 2017

Oh yeah? When do the Democrats choose? Maybe Mark has had his head buried in the sand for the last six weeks or so, but there are some HUGE accusations coming out of Hollywood about predators and pedophiles …

Not to mention Anthony Weiner who just went to jail for texting with a minor.

Derp.

Where is your outrage for your disgusting, vile colleagues that are being accused pretty much hourly? This is a serious problem everywhere in our World. Take off your Liberal blinders so you can see. — Mills (@3millfam) November 13, 2017

Outrage? Psh. The only outrage Mark has is politically convenient, otherwise, he seems to ignore it.

Menendez??? Or are you wearing blinders!! — Janine🇺🇸 (@jreyou) November 13, 2017

Forgot that one.

Sheesh, at this point it’s hard to keep track of them all on the Left.

I think D’s have a lot more sexual harassers than GOP. — Florida Man (@n_oram) November 13, 2017

Oh, and if Hulk is going to call the GOP pedophiles, he probably should at least learn how to spell the word, yes?

*eye roll*

