Gosh, looking at this tweet from Rita Panahi highlighting the difference in Politico’s Hunter Biden coverage it’s almost as if they were trying not to cover the story before the election. Wonder why’d they’d do that?

*eye roll*

This is just embarrassingly blatant.

Politico before & after the election 🧐 pic.twitter.com/xyb5pX8Qi0 — Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) December 10, 2020

It went from ‘national security’ to legal. Oh, and we especially like how they went from covering the story as if it were ‘Russian disinformation’ to something federal prosecutors are actually taking seriously.

We’d say they should be ashamed of themselves but they’d have to know what shame is first.

So what do you think – is this the start of how they get Biden to step down? — Joe DeVito (@JoeDeVitoComedy) December 10, 2020

Scary, ain’t it?

Good time to remember that the only reason the Lewinsky story broke was because Drudge was, at the time, a total MSM outsider. MSM had the story but wouldn't dare run it. Nothing's really changed. — Blue Blaze Irregular (@Banzai_HB88) December 10, 2020

It’s just become a teensy weensy bit more obvious because they no longer care if we see how biased and agenda-driven they really are.

EVEN THE SAME PICTURE OMGGG THEY KNOW NO SHAME. — Prez-Elect Fo’ Lyfe (@GreenEy3dSara) December 10, 2020

Obnoxious.

Blatant.

Shameless.

We could go on.

They even used the same picture. — Go to HereIsTheEvidence.com (@AtwaterReal) December 10, 2020

RIGHT?!

Move on – nothing to see here… I genuinely don’t understand how some of these reporters and editors sleep at night. — Dan Sharp (@thedansharp) December 10, 2020

They're desperately trying to regain some cred. Not working. — Ride On (@JNTD_V2) December 10, 2020

Blatant public voter suppression via big tech — Men who pretend to be women are still men. ♀️♂️ (@XXWoman88) December 10, 2020

Trump wasn’t just running against Biden. He was running against an entire machine.

Yep..follow the money — dontknowitall (@dontknowitall) December 10, 2020

Its almost like they think the Internet does not exist… — Alex Monroe (@JSGinFL) December 10, 2020

Or they know their readers were more than happy to write off the Hunter story because they just wanted to beat Trump.