In a move surprising absolutely no one, within just a few hours of Chuck Schumer vilifying Republicans for the suggestion of a one percent cut in discretionary spending, he rolls out this monstrosity.

Working families deserve access to affordable and high quality child care That's why we’re reintroducing the Child Care for Working Families Act—a bill that supports universal preschool, ensures access for working families & guarantees child care workers get the pay they deserve pic.twitter.com/FTn5HNKAIv — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) April 27, 2023

We know this, Chuck. Everything the government touches becomes more expensive, not less. It’s been proven time and time again.

Everything you pinkos propose will only make child care more out of reach. — Leonard Gilbert (@LeonardGilbert2) April 27, 2023

Hey!

We just said that.

Great minds and all that.

Did you ask me? No, stop spending my money. — Michele Giammarco (@meshell122) April 27, 2023

Preach sister.

Child care is not an authorized responsibility of the Federal government, Employee.

It's overreach and it must end. — M. Friday (@CroonerFriday) April 27, 2023

A little louder for those in the cheap seats.

Defund traitor Schumer. This old guys is a real nuisance. — Robbie Douros (@RobbieDouros1) April 28, 2023

Can we? Can we? Please?

Ok, no we know we can’t. He isn’t our senator, but come on, man.

How much havoc is this man supposed to be allowed to wreak?

We are out of money chucky — An appeal to heaven (@FreedomGuuns) April 27, 2023

The Government never runs out of money, silly!

They print more.

Er, wait …

Kids don't need preschool- you just want to start indoctrinating them extra early and the American people don't want to pay for it! — ❌Snooterville❌ 🇺🇸 (@snooterville) April 27, 2023

Read that first bit again, S-L-O-W-L-Y.

This guy may be on to something.

"We're the party of free stuff for everyone!" — Raising Civic Literacy From the Dead (@raisingcivlit) April 27, 2023

Little Chuck Schumer never met a voter he couldn’t buy. SHHHH, that part is a secret.

My wife was a stay at home mom, and we made sacrifices. Now you want taxpayers who make that choice to subsidize those who chase a dollar over caring for their own children. Will you subsidize relatives who watch kids during the day, or only Gov't approved child warehouses? — KevintheKuz (@KevintheKuz) April 27, 2023

Kevin, buddy, you already know the answer!

Kudos to you and the wife for putting your kids first, though.

We truly mean that.

Low quality child care… Increasing number of federal employees contributing to democrats politicians.

Democrats gave government employees who never missed a day's pay the same covid relief payments they gave people put out of work by the government. I'm not forgetting that — Carmona (@HDTVCamera) April 27, 2023

You tell them! We are remembering it too.

It’s too bad the people that vote for him seem to forget.

Dear Chuck Schumer,

It would appear most of America is tired of your stuff. How much longer until you get told to stay home? Not soon enough, in our opinion, sir.

