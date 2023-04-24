With as much Democrat water as he’s been carrying lately, we’re starting to wonder if maybe Adam Kinzinger is looking for some sort of Waterboy reboot. There is something that changes with certain politicians the longer they are in DC.

What happened to you, Adam?

I hope he sues you. You have ruined a man’s life who trusted you. You’re a sick man https://t.co/ztGysczppf — Adam Kinzinger #fella (@AdamKinzinger) April 24, 2023

Pam D has a few choice words for the former congress critter.

Thomas Massie is THE ONE who "ruined Ray Epps"? You are beyond dumb, Adam. People have known who RE is for a VERY long time, and Thomas wasn't the first or the only one to make it clear that he is a govt plant. YOU look really suspicious, though. — Pam D (@soirchick) April 24, 2023

This guy right here won the internet today. Go home.

Well, finish reading the piece first, but yeah.

You and Epps are cut from the same cloth. You chose a payout over your country. History will remember you as a coward and a traitor. — The Lectern Guy (@lecternleader) April 24, 2023

Adam, these people don’t seem to like you very much.

Shut up and go away already. You have become a socialist like the rest of them so just put the Udraine flag in your name with a syringe already. Good gravy how you have fallen. You went from flying gas pumper to congress to a wee man who cries a lot. — E-Mo Drags The Interstate (@EMo_Drags_The_l) April 24, 2023

We wondered the same thing, so we’re glad someone else asked.

What do you think he’s going to sue him for, telling the truth? — 🇺🇸 Jesse Roney 💜 (@Roney_Jesse) April 24, 2023

It honestly seemed fishy to us too. Knowing who you can trust anymore is hard.

I saw a tape where Epps is urging, cajoling young people to "go to the Capitol", "go inside". The young people are saying "NO, Fed, Fed" but Epps keeps on needling these kids, some 20-30 years younger than him to go in. That seems pretty guilty to me. — Chickee (@NowHopefully) April 24, 2023

Sadly, it’s the new trick of the trade: make people question even the things they see for themselves. All must fall away to the narrative.

You're now asking people not to believe their own eyes! You, sir, are disturbing. — Lusinski (@LusinskiS) April 24, 2023

It amazes us the number of people that either don’t know or don’t care to know the truth of this next statement.

Did you not see those same videos? We’ve seen those two clips. Hmm maybe we should sue the unselect committee. Remember it’s OUR house, not yours. — Anthony Speziale 🇺🇸 🦅🍊 (@A86Spez) April 24, 2023

Well said sir, well said!

Right. An FBI plant creates a fake "Insurrection" and you helped. — Photo of John Wayne (@ThatOldCoyote) April 24, 2023

It’s political Shake N’ Bake y’all.

One thing is clear: What Adam here is selling, most of Twitter isn’t buying.

Epps either has one of the best lawyers in America, or he cut a deal with the Feds — Mr. Nobody (@NegativRailroad) April 24, 2023

Why are you sympathizing with an insurrectionist? He ruined his own life by in his own words, "helping to orchestrate it." — Mr. Conte (@Suspensionboss) April 24, 2023

Excellent question, that one! Why is Adam defending a self-admitted ‘insurrectionist?’

Can you actually counter his point, though? Epps is doing, on camera, what you and others have called dangerous domestic terrorism. Why are you defending him in any capacity? Epps is, by your own metrics, an insurrectionist and domestic terrorist. — 𝐄𝐮𝐝𝐚𝐢𝐦𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐚 (@EudaimoniaEsq) April 24, 2023

Did Washington DC break Adam Kinzinger? That’s a fairly legitimate question and it’s happened to even greater men. Or did he just sell out?

Were you and the #J6Committee completely truthful?

You didn’t alter any evidence?

You didn’t withhold evidence that the public had a right to see?

You didn’t send #J6prisoners away to be mistreated for political purposes?

If any of the above proves to be true should the… pic.twitter.com/HIG1xsx9BW — GrammyBridge (@GrammyBridge) April 24, 2023

We can’t answer that, but we will say he seems like a shell of who he once was.