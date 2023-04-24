With as much Democrat water as he’s been carrying lately, we’re starting to wonder if maybe Adam Kinzinger is looking for some sort of Waterboy reboot. There is something that changes with certain politicians the longer they are in DC.

What happened to you, Adam?

Pam D has a few choice words for the former congress critter.

This guy right here won the internet today. Go home.

Well, finish reading the piece first, but yeah.

Adam, these people don’t seem to like you very much.

We wondered the same thing, so we’re glad someone else asked.

It honestly seemed fishy to us too. Knowing who you can trust anymore is hard.

Sadly, it’s the new trick of the trade: make people question even the things they see for themselves. All must fall away to the narrative.

It amazes us the number of people that either don’t know or don’t care to know the truth of this next statement.

Well said sir, well said!

It’s political Shake N’ Bake y’all.

One thing is clear: What Adam here is selling, most of Twitter isn’t buying.

Excellent question, that one! Why is Adam defending a self-admitted ‘insurrectionist?’

Did Washington DC break Adam Kinzinger? That’s a fairly legitimate question and it’s happened to even greater men. Or did he just sell out?

We can’t answer that, but we will say he seems like a shell of who he once was.

