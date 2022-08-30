There are so many things that require people to show their ID. Want to rent a car? Book a hotel room? Better be prepared to show an official ID.

In New York, you now even have to show an ID if you want to buy a can of whipped cream. WHIPPED CREAM.

Yet you can still vote without one. How does this make sense, exactly?

If you want to buy whipped cream in a can in New York you must show ID, if you are going to vote, no ID required. — Mostly Peaceful Nat 🇺🇸 (@NatShupe) August 30, 2022

My latest in @reason: In one of the weirdest laws of the drug war, New Yorkers under 21 can't buy whipped cream anymore.https://t.co/ijAj4jmkSJ — Emma Camp (@emmma_camp_) August 29, 2022

According to Emma Camp of Reason, this law has been on the books for a while, but it’s just getting some notice now:

Why is there an age limit for purchasing a dessert topping? Because the cans, also known as whippets, contain nitrous oxide, also known as laughing gas, so you can use them to get a brief high. And this prompted New York’s State Assembly to pass one of the strangest bills of the drug war. Since November 2021, it has been illegal for anyone under 21 to buy a canister of whipped cream in New York—though the law was little-known until a photo from an Albany convenience store alerting customers to the policy change started spreading online last week. Selling whipped cream canisters to anyone under 21 is a civil offense in the state, earning offenders a $250 fee for the first offense and a $500 fee for every subsequent offense.

Isn’t the Nanny State just great?

A little-known state law banning canned whipped cream sales to those under 21 is catching consumers by surprise. “I was so confused,” one shopper said. “… I’m 43 with gray hair.” https://t.co/u6O7O0qoUZ — NBC News (@NBCNews) August 30, 2022

Literally had to produce my driver's license at the checkout to buy whipped cream. I am 42. pic.twitter.com/0kQDyk9gL3 — Colin Z-W (@ZeidenWil) August 29, 2022

Need an ID to buy whipped cream in NY but not to vote. Wow. pic.twitter.com/9eR011Kh6u — Rob h (@rherrin828) August 30, 2022

Mandatory ID for a dessert topping, but not to vote. If this makes sense to you, you might be a Democrat.

Just call it common sense whipped cream control.

