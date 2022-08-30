There are so many things that require people to show their ID. Want to rent a car? Book a hotel room? Better be prepared to show an official ID.

In New York, you now even have to show an ID if you want to buy a can of whipped cream. WHIPPED CREAM.

Yet you can still vote without one. How does this make sense, exactly?

According to Emma Camp of Reason, this law has been on the books for a while, but it’s just getting some notice now:

Why is there an age limit for purchasing a dessert topping? Because the cans, also known as whippets, contain nitrous oxide, also known as laughing gas, so you can use them to get a brief high. And this prompted New York’s State Assembly to pass one of the strangest bills of the drug war.

Since November 2021, it has been illegal for anyone under 21 to buy a canister of whipped cream in New York—though the law was little-known until a photo from an Albany convenience store alerting customers to the policy change started spreading online last week. Selling whipped cream canisters to anyone under 21 is a civil offense in the state, earning offenders a $250 fee for the first offense and a $500 fee for every subsequent offense.

Isn’t the Nanny State just great?

Mandatory ID for a dessert topping, but not to vote. If this makes sense to you, you might be a Democrat.

Just call it common sense whipped cream control.

