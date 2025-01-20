Contributor
Grateful Calvin
LIBERATION DAY!!

Sam J.
I just want to put this out here, I can hear my husband watching this speech in the other room ... and he's having such a great time. Everyone is happy, it's wild. 

Aaron Walker
Biden just pardoned 5 members of his family. 5 minutes before losing power.

And again, it purports to apply through the rest of today. another illegal future pardon.

Sam J.
Did Biden doze off?! lol

Grateful Calvin
Amy Curtis
Godspeed. Report back to us.

2 mins ago Tertullianus

I hate to add one more, but I may have to pop over to check on their mental health

🤣 1
Amy Curtis
'America's decline is over.'

Tertullianus
3 mins ago Sam J.

And all 12 of their viewers will agree.

Amy Curtis
And they can't say or do a darned thing about it.

3 mins ago Sam J.

Biden and Kamala have to sit and listen to Trump lighting them up for the state of our country right now.

Hu-freaking-zzah.

#Inauguration2025 #InaugurationDay

Aaron Walker
It is honestly infuriating how Biden treated people in Appalachia.

Contributor
4 mins ago Aaron Walker

Good to see him call out victims of hurricane helene. Hopefully, help will be coming soon.

Sam J.
❤️ 1
Sam J.
4 mins ago Grateful Calvin

The hacks at MSNBC are going to attack him for being "partisan"

They probably already are. 

Grateful Calvin
North Carolina, Trump has not forgotten you! 

Even though Biden and the media have. 

❤️ 1
Aaron Walker
Grateful Calvin
Amy Curtis
This makes me smile.

Contributor
5 mins ago Sam J.

I know, it's my post but it's easier to just grab my post. lol 

Amy Curtis
And look at how Usha looks at him.

Sam J.
Aaron Walker
From the comments: "The reign of error is over!" lol

❤️ 2
Amy Curtis
Good. It needs to be denounced.

Contributor
6 mins ago Grateful Calvin

Not wasting any time denouncing the last four years. 

Amy Curtis
Mine is on backorder, so...

Contributor
6 mins ago Aaron Walker

"Okay, b*tches, time to wear your handmaiden's outfits!"

I can't believe Trump said that (he didn't).

🤣 1
Aaron Walker
Grateful Calvin
Amy Curtis
'I will very simply put America first.'

A refreshing change of pace from the last guy.

❤️ 1
RickRobinson
I woulda put more emphasis on VICE hahahaha

Amy Curtis
'The golden age of America begins right now.'

HUGE sigh of relief.

HUGE sigh of relief.

❤️ 1
Grateful Calvin
Amy Curtis
Let's see what Trump has to say.

❤️ 1
7 mins ago Sam J.
Kamala can't hide how much she hates this ... 

Which makes me love this even more.

And here's Trump.

❤️ 1
Tertullianus
Now for the adult to speak.

