seconds ago Grateful Calvin
"I want to ask about truth. Kamala, why does Donald Trump lie so much?"

1 min ago Sam J.

David is so blatantly helping Kamala ... 

1 min ago FuzzyChimp
"Mr. Trump how do you respond to this accusation against you."

"Madame VP, how do you respond to this accusation against Trump."

1 min ago Aaron Walker
Trump is keeping is cool, btw.

But he should have said to Muir: "Who is debating me? Kamala or you?"

1 min ago Grateful Calvin
Kamala couldn't get under Trump's skin, but she didn't need to. The moderators did it for her. 

This is a disgrace. 

1 min ago Amy Curtis
None of this should be allowed.

1 min ago Sam J.
David is so blatantly helping Kamala ... 

2 mins ago ArtistAngie
This is so unfair. I am disgusted. 

2 mins ago Amy Curtis
He should absolutely attack the moderators.

2 mins ago FuzzyChimp
ABC has hit Trump with every attack but won't ask the Vice President of the United States why Joe Biden left the presidential race.

2 mins ago Amy Curtis
Especially since she said she'll build the wall.

Contributor
3 mins ago Aaron Walker

Look at her reaction when he said "we need walls."

That needs to be in an ad. She visibly scoffed.

3 mins ago Aaron Walker
Look at her reaction when he said "we need walls."

That needs to be in an ad. She visibly scoffed.

3 mins ago Amy Curtis
This is such an opportunity.

3 mins ago FuzzyChimp

Please, Trump, point out that Democrats rigged their own primary election. Democrats can't be trusted to respect elections.

3 mins ago ArtistAngie
If that last question does not prove to you that the moderators are biased pieces of crap nothing will.

3 mins ago Sam J.
DAVID MUIR SUCKS.

3 mins ago FuzzyChimp
Please, Trump, point out that Democrats rigged their own primary election. Democrats can't be trusted to respect elections.

4 mins ago Grateful Calvin
This is a sham and an ambush. 

This is not a debate.

This is not a debate.

4 mins ago Amy Curtis
It's a gang up on Trump.

This is not a debate.

This is not a debate.

4 mins ago Sam J.
This is not a debate.

4 mins ago Aaron Walker
That's a genuinely funny line.

5 mins ago Aaron Walker

Trump on Biden "get him out of bed at four in the afternoon."

5 mins ago Aaron Walker
Trump on Biden "get him out of bed at four in the afternoon."

5 mins ago ArtistAngie
WHY DOES SHE NOT GET FACT CHECKED!!! 

Contributor
Link Copied

Trump has to target David Muir, I think. 

Ask him why he didn't fact check her. 

5 mins ago FuzzyChimp
Kamala Harris is on stage because Democrats didn't like the outcome of their primary election. Democrats are anti-democracy.

Contributor
Link Copied

Of course she knew.

Contributor
6 mins ago Grateful Calvin

Now the bloodbath??? 

Kamala knew beforehand they would let her get away with this. 

Contributor
Link Copied

no fact check on that bloodbath comment?

Contributor
Link Copied

Now the bloodbath??? 

Kamala knew beforehand they would let her get away with this. 

Contributor
Link Copied

Moderators just sitting there letting Kamala campaign.

Contributor
Link Copied

She has said so many lies the Moderators say nothing

Contributor
Link Copied

NAIL HER ON THE VERY FINE PEOPLE LIE

Contributor
Link Copied

No fact check on the very fine people lie.

