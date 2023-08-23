Auto Updates Comments
  • Sam J | Aug 23, 2023 9:53 PM est

Trump talk next ... thinking I should grab a glass of wine. 

  • Doug P | Aug 23, 2023 9:52 PM est

Confirmed: Karine Jean-Pierre is watching tonight's GOP debate:

  • Sam J | Aug 23, 2023 9:52 PM est

Ok, I'm sorry, I know I'm supposed to be unbiased and blog about this as straight as I can but Asa, dude, juggle or something. 

  • Sam J | Aug 23, 2023 9:49 PM est

DeSantis dragging TF out of Soros.

  • Doug P | Aug 23, 2023 9:49 PM est

Monitoring the GOP debate while watching this at the same time makes for a busy night.

  • Sam J | Aug 23, 2023 9:49 PM est

Pence says we just need a government as good as our people.

  • Sam J | Aug 23, 2023 9:48 PM est

Ramaswamy reminds us all cops can hardly do their jobs these days and that we have to deal with mental illness. Says a faith-based approach can help.

People are so hungry for purpose and meaning - we need a total reset from top. 

Great answer actually. Thank goodness he's not singing though. 

  • Sam J | Aug 23, 2023 9:47 PM est

Christie talks about solving gun crime, pointing out that prosecutors are failing to do their jobs - refusing to arrest criminals. 

Slamming Hunter Biden for his false application for a gun ... DOJ walks away. In a Christie presidency, Hunter goes to jail.

  • Sam J | Aug 23, 2023 9:45 PM est

YO, you guys watching the Tucker/Trump thing? Thoughts? Hit me up on Twitter, let me know what you think. I thought I'd be able to go back and forth but ... nope. @politibunny 

  • Sam J | Aug 23, 2023 9:44 PM est

Pence reminds us Democrats want to defund the police when asked if his administration had anything to do with the violence we're now seeing in major cities.

  • Sam J | Aug 23, 2023 9:43 PM est

Nikki trying to bring them back to Biden and Harris being super pro-aborts.

  • Sam J | Aug 23, 2023 9:43 PM est

Scott calling down the thunder, wants the president to push for a 15-week restriction.

Brings up the Declaration of Independence ... dragging pro-abort blue states.

  • Sam J | Aug 23, 2023 9:42 PM est

I appreciate what he's saying but c'mon, let's get back to the gameshow host and cheap shots.

I'M KIDDING.

Sorta. 

  • Sam J | Aug 23, 2023 9:40 PM est

Burgum says we should not have a federal abortion ban because of the 10th Amendment.

Gotta admit, it's nice to hear a Republican remember the Constitution is the law of the land.

  • Sam J | Aug 23, 2023 9:37 PM est

Pence says he is not a stranger to the pro-life cause, and now quoting the Bible. Disagreeing with Nikki, that abortion is not a state's issue, is a moral issue.

  • Sam J | Aug 23, 2023 9:37 PM est

DeSantis says he was proud to sign Heartbeat Bill.

Blasting Democrats for pushing abortion on demand - says we are better than Democrats. 

DeSantis will support the cause of life as governor and president.

  • Sam J | Aug 23, 2023 9:35 PM est

Nikki Haley wants Republicans to be honest that an abortion ban will not pass at the federal level.

Wants us to stop demonizing abortion.

Weird take, honestly.

  • Doug P | Aug 23, 2023 9:35 PM est

Haley: "Can't we all agree that we should ban late-term abortions."

Sadly, no. 

  • Sam J | Aug 23, 2023 9:34 PM est

  • Sam J | Aug 23, 2023 9:30 PM est

Fox talking head claims DeSantis sounds authoritarian because he didn't want to play a game and raise his hand. C'mon, bro.

