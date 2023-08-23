Auto Updates Comments
- Sam J | Aug 23, 2023 9:48 PM est
Ramaswamy reminds us all cops can hardly do their jobs these days and that we have to deal with mental illness. Says a faith-based approach can help.
People are so hungry for purpose and meaning - we need a total reset from top.
Great answer actually. Thank goodness he's not singing though.
- Sam J | Aug 23, 2023 9:34 PM est
Shew, this is nuts BUT a great reminder that any of these peeps are better than the old man who fell asleep in Maui, whose "America Last" agenda is destroying our great country while fighting to censor us and keep us from telling the truth. Support Twitchy as we fight to save America. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA [bold] to get 50% off VIP membership!