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Mayor Jacob Frey’s Advisor Just Cracked; Says Ilhan Omar’s Allegations Are ‘Almost Certainly True’

Just Mindy Follow @just_mindy
Oct 30, 2026 8:00 AM
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Mayor Jacob Frey’s Advisor Just Cracked; Says Ilhan Omar’s Allegations Are ‘Almost Certainly True’
AP Photo/Jim Mone

The theme to Jaws has to constantly be playing in Ilhan Omar's head right now because the info is drip, drip, dripping in and the first signs of fracture in the Democrat Party have started.

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Why does this guy's opinion matter? Well, he's a Democrat. He was actually an elected Democrat in Minnesota but he eventually was beaten by a Republican. He didn't leave politics though. He went to work as the campaign manager for Jacob Frey. Yes, that Jacob Frey. 

The mayor of Minneapolis who speaks Somalian to crowds to appease them. So, Frey (and this guy as his former campaign manager and now advisor) know a little about the Somalian community and what is going on behind the scenes. They're very 'inside baseball' kind of folks.

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He didn't stop there. He expanded the 'possible crimes Omar committed' to also possibly be financial. In other words, he was telling people not to spend all their political capital or bet their first born child on Omar being innocent. 

Of course, a commie with a rose in her bio got really upset with this assessment and let Joe know about it. When you don't tickle their ears with what they want to hear, they lash out.

Joe wasn't backing down. Basically, he hates Trump (no surprise there), but he thinks the investigation has legs.

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And he doubled down. Again, this is Jacob Frey's campaign manager. This guy is in the know. 

The same Frey who performatively knelt at the casket of George Floyd. 

It's big.

Do with that what you will. 

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

Help us continue to shine a light on the socialist takeover by joining Twitchy VIP.  Use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

News Topics CRIME | DEMOCRAT PARTY | ILHAN OMAR | JACOB FREY | MINNESOTA

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