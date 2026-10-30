Mayor Jacob Frey’s Advisor Just Cracked; Says Ilhan Omar’s Allegations Are ‘Almost Certainly True’

The theme to Jaws has to constantly be playing in Ilhan Omar's head right now because the info is drip, drip, dripping in and the first signs of fracture in the Democrat Party have started.

Advertisement

Democrats should understand that the allegation is almost certainly true—whatever conclusion they draw from that point could vary—and her denials calling it a right-wing, Islamophobic or racist conspiracy are almost certainly not. — Joe Radinovich (@joeradinovich) October 29, 2026

Why does this guy's opinion matter? Well, he's a Democrat. He was actually an elected Democrat in Minnesota but he eventually was beaten by a Republican. He didn't leave politics though. He went to work as the campaign manager for Jacob Frey. Yes, that Jacob Frey.

The mayor of Minneapolis who speaks Somalian to crowds to appease them. So, Frey (and this guy as his former campaign manager and now advisor) know a little about the Somalian community and what is going on behind the scenes. They're very 'inside baseball' kind of folks.

And then I’d be very, very careful about how I qualified on allegations around her finances—where her defense looks similar and where no meaningful questions have been answered publicly, and where any objective look at the evidence doesn’t look…great. — Joe Radinovich (@joeradinovich) October 29, 2026

He didn't stop there. He expanded the 'possible crimes Omar committed' to also possibly be financial. In other words, he was telling people not to spend all their political capital or bet their first born child on Omar being innocent.

@joeradinovich Joe. You aren’t stupid. You know this is a baseless and manufactured witch hunt. I’m actually surprised to see this from you. It’s a new low. — Briana Rose Lee 🌹☮ (@BrianaRoseLee) October 29, 2026

Of course, a commie with a rose in her bio got really upset with this assessment and let Joe know about it. When you don't tickle their ears with what they want to hear, they lash out.

@BrianaRoseLee You’re right. I’m not stupid. I believe the Trump DOJ has next to no credibility and that it’s unclear to me the timing of the raid was appropriate—though it’s notable a DC judge signed off on it—but I’m pretty confident this specific allegation is true. — Joe Radinovich (@joeradinovich) October 29, 2026

Joe wasn't backing down. Basically, he hates Trump (no surprise there), but he thinks the investigation has legs.

@BrianaRoseLee Vibes is what it would take to believe her at this point. There’s plenty of evidence and sourcing available if you don’t dismiss it out of hand. — Joe Radinovich (@joeradinovich) October 29, 2026

Advertisement

And he doubled down. Again, this is Jacob Frey's campaign manager. This guy is in the know.

The same Frey who performatively knelt at the casket of George Floyd.

Jacob Frey’s campaign manager admitting the Omar allegations are true. Is this the first Democrat in the whole country to do so? — der erlkönig (@cvmonakow) October 30, 2026

It's big.

This is @MayorFrey’s two-time campaign manager. I wonder if Mayor Frey agrees with his campaign manager’s post here? — Minnesota Politics (@MN_Politics1) October 29, 2026

I cannot underscore how important it is that Joe weighed in on this. It. is. true. TRUE. — Becka Thompson (@becka_thompson) October 29, 2026

Do with that what you will.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

Help us continue to shine a light on the socialist takeover by joining Twitchy VIP. Use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.