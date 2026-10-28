MN Dems Prosecute O’Keefe & Higby for ‘Unlawful Voting’ After Burqa Stunt Exposes System Weaknesses

One thing Democrats are going to do is be hypocrites.

These same people who decry the Trump Administration for investigating Ilhan Omar are not prosecuting two conservative whistleblowers for exposing fraud.

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🚨 BREAKING: Journalists James O’Keefe and Cam Higby have been hit with TWO FELONY CHARGES in Minneapolis for their video EXPOSING vulnerabilities in Minnesota’s elections This is TOTAL LAWFARE! @camhigby walked in wearing a burqa to show they’d let him vote with a WOMAN’S name with NO questions asked, and he could even “vouch” for some other unregistered “Muslim” (who was @JamesOKeefeIII in a costume) NEITHER of them voted. The charges include felony unlawful voting and identity theft. It’s a WITCH HUNT to try to SCARE OFF conservative journalists, and nothing more. DO NOT BE DETERRED! https://t.co/UTAlbGwKJ9 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) October 28, 2026

How can they be charged with illegal voting when they didn't cast votes? They went in with a burqa to prove people in Minnesota could easily cover their faces for 'religious reasons' and be allowed to vote. It was two men in women's covering, by the way.

Legal in Minnesota: Noncitizens voting. Illegal in Minnesota: Journalists exposing noncitizens voting. — Heartland Grump - The Rightest Voice on the Right (@heartland_grump) October 28, 2026

They're being prosecuted for exposing weaknesses in the system.

So now telling the and exposing the truth gets you felony charges. Don’t stay silent. Fight back. 1984 looking real yet? — Cloud (@Cloud1a7) October 28, 2026

Clearly, the Democrats are using 1984 as a guidebook.

For anyone in MN who Lived through COVID, this checks out... To be honest, most Blue States would do the same... — Jason Robertson (@JRobFromMN) October 28, 2026

Democrats lust for power and once they have power, they will use it against dissenters.

Democrats will do literally anything to prevent our guys from investigating fraud. — Department Of Deportations (@DoDeportations) October 28, 2026

They make criminals of the good guys.

@heartland_grump @camhigby It’s just like the Minnesota fraud. Legal: committing billions of dollars in welfare fraud Illegal: exposing it — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) October 28, 2026

@nicksortor @camhigby What is wrong with Minnesota? Rhetorical question. Start from the governor on down. He never got over JD mopping the floor with him. — LastKnownSurvivor (@4everwalkalone) October 28, 2026

Bitter, loud and stupid is a terrible combination and that describes the Democrats in Minnesota.

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@4everwalkalone @camhigby There’s a reason it’s called the People’s Republic of Minnesota — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) October 28, 2026

@nicksortor @camhigby If they didn’t vote: no crime If they didn’t use a registered voter’s name: no crime Notice nobody cared until they exposed the problem! — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) October 28, 2026

That's what sane people think.

@KevinMNelsonUSA @camhigby The process is the punishment. They embarrassed the state, so the state found a “crime” Despite the fact no crime was committed. — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) October 28, 2026

Democrats love lawfare.

@nicksortor @KevinMNelsonUSA @camhigby Insane whats going on…State will lose in court someday, but they don’t care — Liberalies (@Liberalies1) October 28, 2026

They'll do their best to bankrupt them first.

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