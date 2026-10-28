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MN Dems Prosecute O’Keefe & Higby for ‘Unlawful Voting’ After Burqa Stunt Exposes System Weaknesses

Just Mindy Follow @just_mindy
Oct 28, 2026 1:25 PM
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MN Dems Prosecute O’Keefe & Higby for ‘Unlawful Voting’ After Burqa Stunt Exposes System Weaknesses
Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix via AP

One thing Democrats are going to do is be hypocrites.

These same people who decry the Trump Administration for investigating Ilhan Omar are not prosecuting two conservative whistleblowers for exposing fraud.

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How can they be charged with illegal voting when they didn't cast votes? They went in with a burqa to prove people in Minnesota could easily cover their faces for 'religious reasons' and be allowed to vote. It was two men in women's covering, by the way. 

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They're being prosecuted for exposing weaknesses in the system. 

Clearly, the Democrats are using 1984 as a guidebook. 

Democrats lust for power and once they have power, they will use it against dissenters.

They make criminals of the good guys.

Bitter, loud and stupid is a terrible combination and that describes the Democrats in Minnesota

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That's what sane people think.

Democrats love lawfare.

They'll do their best to bankrupt them first.

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | DEMOCRAT PARTY | FRAUD | MINNESOTA | TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

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