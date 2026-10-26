Bulwark Calls 9/11 Hero Todd Beamer’s Father a ‘Racist Gollum’ for Speaking at Trump Rally

Just when you think the staff at Bulwark and their fans couldn't sink any lower, they do so.

Rally speaker: "Mike Rogers is an American. Abdul has a birth certificate. The birth certificate says he's a citizen of America. You know what? a birth certificate doesn't make you an American." https://t.co/gv8bdpRScI — Bulwark Clips (@BulwarkClips) October 25, 2026

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The 'rally speaker' in question is the father of Todd Beamer, an American patriot and hero. They could have given him the dignity of at least describing who he was or using his name.

Also, it's quite understandable that this 'rally speaker' may have concerns about a guy with familial ties to the Muslim Brotherhood being elected to Senate.

@BulwarkClips Is that a relative of Dwight D Eisenhower? https://t.co/QGM9vvJVEV — JeffSC (@liberalismONCMD) October 26, 2026

@BulwarkClips Who is this old racist who also doesn't understand the Constitution? — Oliver VanDervoort (@itmeolliev) October 26, 2026

This 'old racist' lost his son to violent jihadists who killed thousands on 9/11 and his son likely saved many lives in DC by bringing the plane down by breaching the cabin.

@BulwarkClips Abdul El Sayed had Obama speak at his rally yesterday. Trump brought a racist Gollum to speak at his. https://t.co/CpSADZU0Xn — The Voice of Reason (@ReasonedVoice74) October 26, 2026

Another Bulwarker called Todd Beamer's father a 'racist Gollum'.

Random MAGA boomers are now further to the right then half of the Online Right — Matt Forney (@mattforney) October 26, 2026

Not sure the father of Todd Beamer is a 'Random Maga Boomer', but go off disrespectful king.

It's stunning to see how disrespectful the Bulwark crowd is to the father of a national hero.

Appalling levels of racism are not just accepted, but actively promoted by the Republican Party and sitting President. Really unclear how we’re supposed to make progress on stuff when “a birth certificate doesn’t make you American” is said at the president’s rallies — David (@DSP4150) October 26, 2026

Maybe start by listening and not assuming. Actively recognize his issue is with El-Sayed's ideology, not his race or religion.

This is how ethnic cleansing always starts. You have to delegitimize the ethnic minority's claims to equal rights. — David J. Bier (@David_J_Bier) October 26, 2026

In comes the Cato Institute's biggest dummy to label Beamer a fan of 'ethnic cleansing'.

Being born in America does you old racist tar pit fossil F off. — James Tate (@JamesTate121) October 25, 2026

All of these people seem to miss the fact this man's son was killed by violent jihadists hell bent on furthering their religion. His problem isn't with El-Sayed's name or his lineage or even his religion. His issue is with the Muslim Brotherhood and El-Sayed's chummy closeness with said organization.

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That’s David Beamer, father of Todd Beamer from Flight 93 on 9/11. Todd is the one who led the charge against the Muslim jihadist hijackers, saying “Let’s roll.” He’s an American patriot and martyr. If anyone gets to say this, it’s Todd Beamer’s dad. — William Wolfe 🇺🇸 (@WilliamWolfe) October 26, 2026

He has every right to say it.

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