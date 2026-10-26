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Bulwark Calls 9/11 Hero Todd Beamer’s Father a ‘Racist Gollum’ for Speaking at Trump Rally

Just Mindy Follow @just_mindy
Oct 26, 2026 3:11 PM
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Bulwark Calls 9/11 Hero Todd Beamer’s Father a ‘Racist Gollum’ for Speaking at Trump Rally
AP Photo/Duane Burleson

Just when you think the staff at Bulwark and their fans couldn't sink any lower, they do so.

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The 'rally speaker' in question is the father of Todd Beamer, an American patriot and hero. They could have given him the dignity of at least describing who he was or using his name.

Also, it's quite understandable that this 'rally speaker' may have concerns about a guy with familial ties to the Muslim Brotherhood being elected to Senate. 

This 'old racist' lost his son to violent jihadists who killed thousands on 9/11 and his son likely saved many lives in DC by bringing the plane down by breaching the cabin. 

Another Bulwarker called Todd Beamer's father a 'racist Gollum'.

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Not sure the father of Todd Beamer is a 'Random Maga Boomer', but go off disrespectful king. 

It's stunning to see how disrespectful the Bulwark crowd is to the father of a national hero. 

Maybe start by listening and not assuming. Actively recognize his issue is with El-Sayed's ideology, not his race or religion.

In comes the Cato Institute's biggest dummy to label Beamer a fan of 'ethnic cleansing'. 

All of these people seem to miss the fact this man's son was killed by violent jihadists hell bent on furthering their religion. His problem isn't with El-Sayed's name or his lineage or even his religion. His issue is with the Muslim Brotherhood and El-Sayed's chummy closeness with said organization. 

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He has every right to say it. 

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News Topics 9/11 | ABDUL EL-SAYED | DONALD TRUMP | TERRORISM | THE BULWARK

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