Turns Out a ‘Racist’ Republican Is Having a Better Time With Black Voters Than El-Sayed ... Awkward

When Democrats on Twitter are openly admitting Mike Rogers is much more at ease with the black community than the Democrat candidate, El-Sayed, things are not going well for them.

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He is more comfortable in black spaces than the Democratic Senate nominee, and that is a problem. https://t.co/G1c7caQoGZ — greg (@mistergeezy) October 20, 2026

It's a problem for their narrative. Republicans are racist.

Mike Rodgers seems to be having the time of his life campaigning with black and Jewish voters. In another clip where he’s offering suggestions about how to deliver for their community on the issue of food deserts sounded like a jazzed old school Democrat. He’s described as a “problem solver” by other Republicans, and he seems to be lighting up, nerding out, at the prospect of solving these problems. I just don’t think you can fake this kind of excitement and warmth. El Seyed certainly hasn’t managed it. This is fascinating to watch. — Kristin Reid (@KristinMReid11) October 21, 2026

Maybe because Rogers and his wife actually like people, do not adhere to a religion that claims they are better than everyone else and genuinely enjoy the work.

Okay he’s actually the best at “this” of any Republican I’ve ever seen — John Doyle (@JohnDoyle) October 21, 2026

This genre of white man has a female black executive assistant that he would trust with the plug to his life support — Evil Sarah (@sarinexile) October 20, 2026

Or maybe he works with brilliant and competent black women and has a great deal of respect for them.

It disturbingly comes across as authentic too. — Jay McGill Says Punch Left and Hold The Center 🫏 (@Jay_McGill94) October 20, 2026

It's almost like Republicans aren't racist, and that is just a lie from the pit of hell.

Jonny America acts more normal than the guy who wrote his thesis on why “BBC is bad for Arab Women?” Who would have guessed? — Broseph 📘 (@based_broseph) October 21, 2026

I’m not going to larp as a racial pluralist or liberal but yes the African Americans whose lineage dates back to before the Declaration, have infinitely more claim to the nation than AES and his new migrant Hart Cellar ilk who hate America. — Hippo Politics (@hippo_politics) October 21, 2026

Also, the black community has unwaveringly supported the Democrat Party, and now the radical Islamists and socialists are trying to take over.

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What’s the problem? Hopefully, one day you all will see that the only problem is your leftist mindsets. — Jay’V (@JayVTheGreat) October 20, 2026

Don't know why it would be a "problem," but ya he does seem comfortable. — Kostas Moros (@MorosKostas) October 21, 2026

It's only a problem to Democrats.

I’m screaming - Janet Jackson’s “What have you done for me lately?” is playing in the background. — greg (@mistergeezy) October

The Democrats answer to this is 'nothing at all'.

Abdul can't even pretend to care about Black people, we saw how uncomfortable he was around Kamala he didn't even want to be in the same space as her. — Kurohitsugi ◼️ (@Moalusi__Thabo) October 20, 2026

Well, he also hates women.

Of course Rogers is more comfortable, the DSA/leftists are not friends or allies of our party or our base of Black voters. — BK 🇺🇸 (@barrykane760) October 20, 2026

At all.

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