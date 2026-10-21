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Turns Out a ‘Racist’ Republican Is Having a Better Time With Black Voters Than El-Sayed ... Awkward

Just Mindy Follow @just_mindy
Oct 21, 2026 12:30 PM
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Turns Out a ‘Racist’ Republican Is Having a Better Time With Black Voters Than El-Sayed ... Awkward
AP Photo/Paul Sancya

When Democrats on Twitter are openly admitting Mike Rogers is much more at ease with the black community than the Democrat candidate, El-Sayed, things are not going well for them. 

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It's a problem for their narrative. Republicans are racist.

Maybe because Rogers and his wife actually like people, do not adhere to a religion that claims they are better than everyone else and genuinely enjoy the work.

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Or maybe he works with brilliant and competent black women and has a great deal of respect for them.

It's almost like Republicans aren't racist, and that is just a lie from the pit of hell. 

Also, the black community has unwaveringly supported the Democrat Party, and now the radical Islamists and socialists are trying to take over. 

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It's only a problem to Democrats.

The Democrats answer to this is 'nothing at all'.

Well, he also hates women.

At all.

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | ABDUL EL-SAYED | DEMOCRAT PARTY | MIKE ROGERS | REPUBLICAN PARTY

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