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Make Up Your Dang Mind, Hakeem: Supreme Court Whiplash: Pack It Yesterday, Praise It Today

justmindy
justmindy | 8:00 PM on June 29, 2026
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Hakeem Jeffries seems a little bi-polar. 

One minute he hates the Supreme Court and it's imperative Democrats pack the court to stop the Conservative court and the next minute, the Supreme Court are heroes protecting America from fascist Donald Trump.

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Make up your mind, Hakeem.

He has no moral compass.

An excellent description of Hakeem Jeffries.

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Only in the world of Democrats.

This can only work with a functioning USPS and they have already said they can't guarantee postmarking. 

Oh, it's very clear who wants elections on the up and up and who wants to rig elections. 

Notice it's always the Democrats doing it. 

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Evidently, he didn't hear the DSA when they said 'he's next'. He won't be around long to complain on Twitter.

There is no way to co-exist with these weirdos anymore.

There are more rulings coming tomorrow. We'll see how Hakeem feels then. 

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