Make Up Your Dang Mind, Hakeem: Supreme Court Whiplash: Pack It Yesterday, Praise It Today

Hakeem Jeffries seems a little bi-polar.

One minute he hates the Supreme Court and it's imperative Democrats pack the court to stop the Conservative court and the next minute, the Supreme Court are heroes protecting America from fascist Donald Trump.

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Donald Trump’s effort to rig the midterm elections was dealt a big blow by the Supreme Court.



He is having a complete meltdown. — Hakeem Jeffries (@RepJeffries) June 29, 2026

Make up your mind, Hakeem.

For those keeping score: That's the same Supreme Court that, three weeks ago, Jeffries said was a “Trump Court” that was trying to “rig the midterm elections” and needed to be packed. Now it's stopping Trump from rigging the midterms. He's a cynical clown. https://t.co/ucNIY8Hksh — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) June 29, 2026

He has no moral compass.

The democrats are celebrating being able to continue cheating elections. https://t.co/oQZ1YmdFz5 — ꓕNIOԀꓤƎ⅁⅁Iꓤꓕ (@Grxit) June 29, 2026

rigging elections is when you cant take a month to vount votes https://t.co/P7hnZYOnJM — North Carolina Patriot 🇺🇸 (@NC_Patri0t) June 29, 2026

Bless your craven little heart. https://t.co/Xncoerivld — Biscuit Salad (@BiscuitSalad) June 29, 2026

An excellent description of Hakeem Jeffries.

Man, how is counting votes

ON ELECTION DAY “rigging” elections??? https://t.co/hShutZLaqH pic.twitter.com/3K19MNMnC5 — Will. Power - Dragon🔥🔥 Truth Bringer (@KIR_bigg50) June 29, 2026

Only in the world of Democrats.

A MINOR blow as long as USPS can & will delay postmarking ballots!!! https://t.co/puNNcC3naa — Francis van Staa (@Francis_NL) June 29, 2026

This can only work with a functioning USPS and they have already said they can't guarantee postmarking.

Why do these guys love rigging elections? https://t.co/sPDtYEUJXv — Jane Elyse Margolis 2028 (@DomS146239) June 29, 2026

Whoever is celebrating is doing the cheating.



Notice how it’s only the leftists. https://t.co/GmdLQqkUEY — Rodin (@RodinM3) June 29, 2026

Oh, it's very clear who wants elections on the up and up and who wants to rig elections.

Your party cannot win without cheating. If you knew right from wrong, you would be quiet. https://t.co/KJlfryagRW — Unapologetic Texan (DeWayne) (@Dv8ted2121) June 29, 2026

>rig the midterm elections

More election denialism talk. https://t.co/vTP0MSscAl — Mitch (@MitchDTom) June 29, 2026

Notice it's always the Democrats doing it.

The Lavender 🪻 Leader is speaking.. 🤣🤣🤣🤣 imagine he actually feels like he has authority. https://t.co/PBoIY4yDAl — Brenda (@BRENDA5000) June 29, 2026

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Evidently, he didn't hear the DSA when they said 'he's next'. He won't be around long to complain on Twitter.

Wow you are an idiot. https://t.co/7HlgZeRHlF — Jon Hogan (@JonAHogan) June 29, 2026

DOLLAR STORE OBAMA https://t.co/l7OoCeLPtW — MARY RASH ULTRA MAGA (@RASHROCKFORD) June 29, 2026

Democrats talking about going through the legal process as an “effort to rig the midterm” is exactly why reconciliation isn’t possible.



🖕🤡 https://t.co/E7b4alIvvr — Distressed Pickle (@DistressedPickL) June 29, 2026

There is no way to co-exist with these weirdos anymore.

Hey Dime Store Obama, you called the Supreme Court Corrupt. What are they today? They can’t be both so what is it today? https://t.co/3giSAzs3UH — DCL (@LeaserDon) June 29, 2026

There are more rulings coming tomorrow. We'll see how Hakeem feels then.

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