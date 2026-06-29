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Unbothered King: Justice Clarence Thomas Walks Through Capitol with Zero Drama While Media Begs for Leaks

justmindy
justmindy | 6:30 PM on June 29, 2026
AP Photo/Eric Gay

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas is really a master class in how to conduct oneself with class and dignity when all around you people are behaving like monsters. 

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Now why would any reporter with a brain ask a Supreme Court Justice that question? 

Don't give them any ideas.

Yes, the answer is yes.

There is no depth to which they are unwilling to sink.

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If only that was possible. What a wonderful world that would be. 

At least give him a modicum of respect. 

She should be ashamed of herself.

In service to the Democrats, the 'journalists' from MSNOW will stoop to anything.

He probably longs for any sign of intelligence from DC journalists. 

If only there were more like them. 

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There is no universe in which he wants to speak to any journalist about upcoming decisions. Only Leftist Justices do that.

Anything to harass good and decent people. 

All of the time!

 

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CONGRESS JUDGES JUSTICE CLARENCE THOMAS MEDIA BIAS SUPREME COURT

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