Unbothered King: Justice Clarence Thomas Walks Through Capitol with Zero Drama While Media Begs for Leaks

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas is really a master class in how to conduct oneself with class and dignity when all around you people are behaving like monsters.

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NEW: Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas just walked through the House side of the Capitol.



He didn’t say why he was here. But told me he was meeting with “nobody.”



I said tomorrow will be a big day at the court. “I guess so,” he responded.



Would he give a sneak peak of… pic.twitter.com/BjtAiffDJe — Mychael Schnell (@mychaelschnell) June 29, 2026

Now why would any reporter with a brain ask a Supreme Court Justice that question?

You can hear the contempt dripping from your mouth with these questions and it's hilarious. Will you be burning a lowercase t on his lawn later this evening? — 703Kyle (@703Kyle) June 29, 2026

Don't give them any ideas.

Did you really ask a sitting Supreme Court Justice to leak ruling information to you?



Are you completely retarded? — THE OCpatriot™ (@OCpatriot_) June 29, 2026

Yes, the answer is yes.

There is no depth to which they are unwilling to sink.

We need to clone Clarence Thomas and stack the court with this absolute patriot. pic.twitter.com/uPiDFfuN9N — 626 (@626) June 29, 2026

If only that was possible. What a wonderful world that would be.

Leave the GOAT alone, let the man walk. — Victor Nieves (@ItsVictorNieves) June 29, 2026

At least give him a modicum of respect.

She should be ashamed of herself.

How are you not embarrassed of your vulgar behavior? — Sarah 🥨 (@cosmopterix) June 29, 2026

In service to the Democrats, the 'journalists' from MSNOW will stoop to anything.

Why can’t you ask him any funny or joking questions? You looked like you bored him. — Tron (@TronVTron) June 29, 2026

He probably longs for any sign of intelligence from DC journalists.

What a gracious man. He didn’t get upset with your badgering. He just kept walking with a smile on his face.



Be like Justice Thomas. — stock 🐟⭕️⚡️💀 (@_mattstock_) June 29, 2026

He really is the best justice in all human history. Him and Alito. — Kevin (@KevinBley89) June 29, 2026

If only there were more like them.

🚨 LMFAO! Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas just WALKED THROUGH the Capitol and perfectly responded to a reporter



Q: Who did you meet with?



THOMAS: “Oh, NOBODY! 🤣”



Q: So what are you doing?



THOMAS: “Oh, JUST WALKING! 🤣”



“Nothing to tell YOU about!”



Q: Wanna give a… https://t.co/A9m8G7BBwu pic.twitter.com/et2oozhLJt — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) June 29, 2026

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There is no universe in which he wants to speak to any journalist about upcoming decisions. Only Leftist Justices do that.

Why are you berating a Supreme Court Justice to leak legal decisions to you? This may be the most retarded ambush attempt I’ve ever seen. You should be embarrassed. https://t.co/MeQf4prIEk — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) June 29, 2026

Anything to harass good and decent people.

Epic levels of unbotheredness. "Just walking." https://t.co/ZalU7uRJi2 — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) June 29, 2026

What a charming, class act. https://t.co/eQUVifEpoR — Hannah Hill (@hannahhill_sc) June 29, 2026

All of the time!

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