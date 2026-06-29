Unbothered King: Justice Clarence Thomas Walks Through Capitol with Zero Drama While Media Begs for Leaks

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas is really a master class in how to conduct oneself with class and dignity when all around you people are behaving like monsters.
NEW: Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas just walked through the House side of the Capitol.— Mychael Schnell (@mychaelschnell) June 29, 2026
He didn’t say why he was here. But told me he was meeting with “nobody.”
I said tomorrow will be a big day at the court. “I guess so,” he responded.
Would he give a sneak peak of… pic.twitter.com/BjtAiffDJe
Now why would any reporter with a brain ask a Supreme Court Justice that question?
You can hear the contempt dripping from your mouth with these questions and it's hilarious. Will you be burning a lowercase t on his lawn later this evening?— 703Kyle (@703Kyle) June 29, 2026
Don't give them any ideas.
Did you really ask a sitting Supreme Court Justice to leak ruling information to you?— THE OCpatriot™ (@OCpatriot_) June 29, 2026
Are you completely retarded?
Yes, the answer is yes.
June 29, 2026
There is no depth to which they are unwilling to sink.
We need to clone Clarence Thomas and stack the court with this absolute patriot. pic.twitter.com/uPiDFfuN9N— 626 (@626) June 29, 2026
If only that was possible. What a wonderful world that would be.
Leave the GOAT alone, let the man walk.— Victor Nieves (@ItsVictorNieves) June 29, 2026
At least give him a modicum of respect.
June 29, 2026
She should be ashamed of herself.
How are you not embarrassed of your vulgar behavior?— Sarah 🥨 (@cosmopterix) June 29, 2026
In service to the Democrats, the 'journalists' from MSNOW will stoop to anything.
Why can’t you ask him any funny or joking questions? You looked like you bored him.— Tron (@TronVTron) June 29, 2026
He probably longs for any sign of intelligence from DC journalists.
What a gracious man. He didn’t get upset with your badgering. He just kept walking with a smile on his face.— stock 🐟⭕️⚡️💀 (@_mattstock_) June 29, 2026
Be like Justice Thomas.
He really is the best justice in all human history. Him and Alito.— Kevin (@KevinBley89) June 29, 2026
If only there were more like them.
🚨 LMFAO! Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas just WALKED THROUGH the Capitol and perfectly responded to a reporter— Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) June 29, 2026
Q: Who did you meet with?
THOMAS: “Oh, NOBODY! 🤣”
Q: So what are you doing?
THOMAS: “Oh, JUST WALKING! 🤣”
“Nothing to tell YOU about!”
Q: Wanna give a… https://t.co/A9m8G7BBwu pic.twitter.com/et2oozhLJt
There is no universe in which he wants to speak to any journalist about upcoming decisions. Only Leftist Justices do that.
Why are you berating a Supreme Court Justice to leak legal decisions to you? This may be the most retarded ambush attempt I’ve ever seen. You should be embarrassed. https://t.co/MeQf4prIEk— Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) June 29, 2026
Anything to harass good and decent people.
Epic levels of unbotheredness. "Just walking." https://t.co/ZalU7uRJi2— Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) June 29, 2026
What a charming, class act. https://t.co/eQUVifEpoR— Hannah Hill (@hannahhill_sc) June 29, 2026
All of the time!
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