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Nationalism is Toxic Poison... Unless It's Ilhan Omar Twerking for Somalia, Then It's Beautiful Pride

justmindy
justmindy | 6:00 PM on June 29, 2026
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

During the World Cup, many visitors to America have commented on how much Americans love their country and how proud Americans are. They see that as a wonderful thing. 

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Democrats ... not so much. They call people who are proud of their country 'Nationalists' in a disparaging fashion. If you're a Christian AND love America, you're a 'Christian Nationalist' which is obviously even worse. 

Yet, an American Congresswoman who has sworn to uphold the Constitution, can get on a stage and celebrate the 'Independence' of her country of origin (the one she allegedly fled from because it was too dangerous). She can dance around in the colors of the flag of Somalia and that's called pride.

So, 'Nationalism'' for thee is bad, but not for me. 

Everyone can be proud of where they were born except Americans. 

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It's mostly about hating America. It's actually all about hating America.

Lucky for Americans, we can feel deep connection to our country just because we were born here AND national pride because we are the best country in the world.

They spit in the face of Americans who welcomed them with open arms.

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Oh, they absolutely do.

She prefers to live in America and complain about it. 

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CONGRESS ILHAN OMAR MINNESOTA USA

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