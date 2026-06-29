Nationalism is Toxic Poison... Unless It's Ilhan Omar Twerking for Somalia, Then It's Beautiful Pride

During the World Cup, many visitors to America have commented on how much Americans love their country and how proud Americans are. They see that as a wonderful thing.

Advertisement

Democrats ... not so much. They call people who are proud of their country 'Nationalists' in a disparaging fashion. If you're a Christian AND love America, you're a 'Christian Nationalist' which is obviously even worse.

Yet, an American Congresswoman who has sworn to uphold the Constitution, can get on a stage and celebrate the 'Independence' of her country of origin (the one she allegedly fled from because it was too dangerous). She can dance around in the colors of the flag of Somalia and that's called pride.

So, 'Nationalism'' for thee is bad, but not for me.

One of the dumbest things about the debate over “nationalism” is that the same people who tell you it’s toxic and dangerous in the West will then dance on stage in a nationalistic frenzy over a country so dangerous they can’t even live there. https://t.co/Y9Zd7AtEbt — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) June 29, 2026

Everyone can be proud of where they were born except Americans.

It's almost like it's not really about nationalism at all and it's just about hating white people and the West. https://t.co/bIoArUnISx — Stache Autonomy (@StacheAutonomy) June 29, 2026

It's mostly about hating America. It's actually all about hating America.

‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️



Nationalism for ME but not for THEE! 😂😂😂 https://t.co/pKk8hzHNso — Jan Brauner (@JaniceBrauner) June 29, 2026

Ah, I see we're conflating nationalism with patriotism to make a xenophobic political point. https://t.co/HfpzW0a8MR — Matt Friedman (@MattFriedmanNJ) June 29, 2026

Lucky for Americans, we can feel deep connection to our country just because we were born here AND national pride because we are the best country in the world.

For the left, as long as it’s anti-U.S., or (even better) anti-Western, it deserves cheers. https://t.co/DQ2kAePbT4 — Ray Sawhill (@raysawhill) June 29, 2026

Despite The country they flee to escape the horrors of their home country, they trash the country that shelters them and praise the country that persecuted them. https://t.co/mOi8mYTKus — Marc (@Marcstout2) June 29, 2026

They spit in the face of Americans who welcomed them with open arms.

And who promised to do something about it in 2016, full decade ago?



And who had Omar on the ropes for legitimate prosecution in three separate cases, including one for campaign fraud almost decade ago? https://t.co/apLprd5xak — BreatheSeaMist (@BreatheSeaMist) June 29, 2026

Advertisement

Its almost like they hate the country they actually live in https://t.co/W2fIqvxKvJ — Richard Shooter (@libertyhawk01) June 29, 2026

Oh, they absolutely do.

Minnesota now has terrible schools, horrendous fraud, and a Somali gulag flag. This is the Left. pic.twitter.com/GHPvNoBqRW — We the People | Populism is Democracy 🇺🇸 (@Jude_62) June 29, 2026

No one loves a country more, than someone who refuses to live there. — Nate k 🇺🇸 (@thenate36) June 29, 2026

She prefers to live in America and complain about it.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.