'They Claim to Fight Hate But Sow Division’: MLK’s Niece Shreds SPLC in Explosive Congressional Hearing

Today, a Congressional hearing was commenced to discuss the Southern Poverty Law Center and their antics. One of the people who testified was the niece of Dr. Martin Luther King and she had plenty to say.

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Dr. Alveda King tearing into the Southern Poverty Law Center during a hearing accusing the organization of fueling racial division in the United States while claiming to fight it.



The niece of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. pointing to allegations referenced in a federal superseding… pic.twitter.com/oRHli2fOXx — Fox News (@FoxNews) June 9, 2026

King has concerns people believed the SPLC was doing good things without realizing they were also supporting things like gender transition for children. She shared some of very own friends were giving donations to the SPLC because they believed they were fighting racism only to discover the SPLC was using their money in much more nefarious ways.

🚨 Dr Alveda King's opening statement on SPLC funding hearing is a must watch!



"America is not a collection of competing tribes. America is one people under God.That is why I am troubled by the conduct and messaging of organizations that. claim to fight hatred while… pic.twitter.com/W227dh0GMo — J (@JayTC53) June 9, 2026

King went onto say she believes the SPLC is causing more divisiveness and less good. She pointed out people were placed on 'watch lists' by the SPLC for nothing more than being a traditional Christian fighting for Biblical values.

Alveda King on Charlie Kirk: "I was able to make some peace with Charlie before he was killed because he said some bad things about my uncle, I didn't like it..." pic.twitter.com/fpzvjRcOOo — CSPAN (@cspan) June 9, 2026

King also spoke on her relationship with Charlie Kirk and how it evolved over time. She spoke of their reconciliation and how Charlie apologized to her for some comments he made about her Uncle, Martin Luther King, Jr.

out of absolutely nowhere, Alveda King during a House hearing starts talking about chopping off baby penises pic.twitter.com/MNqWebCAsO — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 9, 2026

Of course, Rupar wants to play dumb and act like King is some kind of crazy Senior Citizen making wild claims. He knows exactly what she meant.

Yes, your political party is sick for what it does to children. Your party is really just a regional party once all the fraud and cheating is removed. Nobody likes Democrat policies. — Anti-Communist Achilles (@acachilles10) June 9, 2026

If the shoe fits ...

Alveda King is a treasure — proudly faith-filled, an ardent defender of life at all stages, staunchly opposed to organizations that fuel racism like the SPLC. pic.twitter.com/RoqfHmV9ZQ — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) June 9, 2026

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Splc is nothing but a hate group — Denise Thibault (@DeniseThibaul14) June 9, 2026

WHOA: DR. ALVEDA KING JUST COOKED JAMIE RASKIN!



"Y'all pay both of them to do double jobs! SPLC does! You hire them to do the bombing, then you hire them to fix the bombing?! That's WEIRD."



"That's kind of fraud to me!"



SO DAMN GOOD. pic.twitter.com/Wq1MhVZhdr — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 9, 2026

She's so good.

Dr. Alveda King calling out the SPLC for “profiteering from division” while pretending to fight hate?

Spot on. That organization has made a fortune labeling normal Americans “haters” while getting caught in federal indictments for shady dealings.

MLK’s niece dropping truth the… — The Ugly Patriot (@the_uglypatriot) June 9, 2026

As the kids would say, 'Let her cook'.