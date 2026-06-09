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'They Claim to Fight Hate But Sow Division’: MLK’s Niece Shreds SPLC in Explosive Congressional Hearing

justmindy
justmindy | 12:10 PM on June 09, 2026
AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File

Today, a Congressional hearing was commenced to discuss the Southern Poverty Law Center and their antics. One of the people who testified was the niece of Dr. Martin Luther King and she had plenty to say.

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King has concerns people believed the SPLC was doing good things without realizing they were also supporting things like gender transition for children. She shared some of very own friends were giving donations to the SPLC because they believed they were fighting racism only to discover the SPLC was using their money in much more nefarious ways. 

King went onto say she believes the SPLC is causing more divisiveness and less good. She pointed out people were placed on 'watch lists' by the SPLC for nothing more than being a traditional Christian fighting for Biblical values.

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King also spoke on her relationship with Charlie Kirk and how it evolved over time. She spoke of their reconciliation and how Charlie apologized to her for some comments he made about her Uncle, Martin Luther King, Jr.

Of course, Rupar wants to play dumb and act like King is some kind of crazy Senior Citizen making wild claims. He knows exactly what she meant. 

If the shoe fits ...

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She's so good.

As the kids would say, 'Let her cook'. 

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CHARLIE KIRK HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES PARENTAL RIGHTS

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