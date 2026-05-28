'Keep the Kids Away from Creepy Uncle Jimmy': Talarico Calls Women 'Neighbors with a Uterus'

Another hour passed and there is another story about Democrat Senate candidate in Texas James Talarico. This dude is so weird. Like, keep the kids away from creepy Uncle Jimmy weird.
What does James talarico call women?— Lone Star Liberty PAC (@LoneStar_PAC) May 28, 2026
"neighbors with a uterus" pic.twitter.com/aRO4nLi5GQ
He is so devoted to gender theory, he calls women 'neighbors with a uterus'. What about women who had a hysterectomy and therefore have no uterus? Are they men?
Gonna call my wife my “cohabitator with a uterus” tonight, wish me luck! https://t.co/Y27LvLUFaI— Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) May 28, 2026
Our next senator from Texas? Yeah no. https://t.co/NzHxDQuz0p— Lawrence Jones III (@LawrenceBJones3) May 28, 2026
I’ve seen enough.— Josh Holmes (@HolmesJosh) May 28, 2026
Paxton wins Tx Senate. https://t.co/TKW8oNeEWo
This guy has no redeeming qualities.
called my wife “my neighbor with a uterus” https://t.co/WpFXmFWM56 pic.twitter.com/A05051tmJe— Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) May 28, 2026
Totally normal… https://t.co/m25DozJwj3— The Reckoning 💥 (@sethjlevy) May 28, 2026
I still dont understand why gender theory is so essential to the leftist worldview.— Carlos That Notices Things (@QuetzalPhoenix) May 28, 2026
Like, there's welfare and minimum wage and tax stuff which I understand
And even the war and drug stuff
But the idea that "women" dont exist? That it is just a role you play?
Why support that? https://t.co/ZSdiK2I9nu
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Because Democrats are doing their best to appeal to the far left whack jobs in their party. They are in charge now.
This is not how normal people talk about women https://t.co/M113NVdLwK— Pub (@PubWanghaf) May 28, 2026
you simply can't rebrand out of this era of peak woke— Brad Polumbo (@brad_polumbo) May 28, 2026
candidates who participated in it are going to face the albatross of this absurdity for the rest of their career
best bet might be to find Democrats who weren't politically active during the dark years https://t.co/BQdULOHpVU
Maybe Talarico should have run in California. They may have been more accepting of this level of crazy.
It’s amazing to me even the most hard core liberals don’t find Talarico offensive AF for this? https://t.co/YHRDXtBrqx— LibertyJ (@LibertyJen) May 28, 2026
🚨 PSA: I am a WOMAN, not a “neighbor with a uterus.” 😵— ☘️𝕃𝕦𝕔𝕜𝕪 𝕄𝕔𝔾𝕖𝕖 (@LuckyMcGee) May 28, 2026
What an absolute weirdo James Talarico is. Are we even sure he’s a HUMAN at this point??? 🤨 He sounds like an alien 👽 who landed on our planet, and is trying to fit in with our species, but his knowledge of humans is… https://t.co/HYWr4xta7N
Let's be honest. Talarico hasn't likely spent any time with a woman who isn't his Mom. He claims to have a girlfriend, but no one has seen her.
This guy is really weird. https://t.co/xjlEdE2mpl— George Wept (@GeorgeWept) May 28, 2026
Someday the Democrats will be able to run candidates in competitive races who weren’t public figures during 2020-21, but it is not this day. https://t.co/EhUZS4tGQh— Michael Watson (@MichaelWatsonDC) May 28, 2026
People with uteruses are people in your neighborhood, in your neighborhood… https://t.co/3isyuLVSUu— David Marcus (@BlueBoxDave) May 28, 2026
If you’ve had a hysterectomy, James Talarico considers you to be less of a woman and a man wearing makeup. https://t.co/6nIjfAxDja— Queen Velvet (@TMIWITW) May 28, 2026
That's like most women over 50. That should go over well.
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