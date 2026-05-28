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'Keep the Kids Away from Creepy Uncle Jimmy': Talarico Calls Women 'Neighbors with a Uterus'

justmindy
justmindy | 8:40 PM on May 28, 2026
AP Photo/Ted S. Warren

Another hour passed and there is another story about Democrat Senate candidate in Texas James Talarico. This dude is so weird. Like, keep the kids away from creepy Uncle Jimmy weird.

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He is so devoted to gender theory, he calls women 'neighbors with a uterus'. What about women who had a hysterectomy and therefore have no uterus? Are they men?

This guy has no redeeming qualities.

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Because Democrats are doing their best to appeal to the far left whack jobs in their party. They are in charge now. 

Maybe Talarico should have run in California. They may have been more accepting of this level of crazy. 

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Let's be honest. Talarico hasn't likely spent any time with a woman who isn't his Mom. He claims to have a girlfriend, but no one has seen her. 

That's like most women over 50. That should go over well. 

Editor's Note: Unelected federal judges are hijacking President Trump's agenda and insulting the will of the people.

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