Oregon CPS Investigates Parents for Refusing to Transition Their Mentally Ill 15-Year-Old Daughter

A California attorney who works with parents fighting state authorities over forced participation in their child’s gender transition has a disturbing new story that highlights just how far this ideology has gone.

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Another day, another call from a family being investigated by CPS agency in Oregon because they won’t say that their daughter is transgender, won’t agree that she is a boy, won’t transition her.



She is 15. She is mentally unwell.



Her school is the one reporting the parents.… — Erin Friday, Esq. (@ErinFriday75490) April 9, 2026

So, her parents know their child is dealing with a mental health crisis. They don't think gender reassignment is the answer. The state wants to take their kid. Make it make sense.

This ideology is pure poison.



Not even botulism can touch it… https://t.co/dgH2Pud5Ok — James Dreyfus (@DreyfusJames) April 9, 2026

Imagine having your child taken from you by CPS because you WON’T medically abuse them. Thats exacting what is happening. https://t.co/T1G715E5xO — January Littlejohn (@JanuaryDoNoHarm) April 9, 2026

It is outrageous but just what Leftism demands. It wants to separate and break up families.

What a nightmare. So many families are impacted like this. https://t.co/yw5J9SeWFd — Pamela Garfield-Jaeger, LCSW (@pgarfieldjaeger) April 9, 2026

Is this all true?

Because as told, this is an evil conspiracy. https://t.co/jFgYfmtKCS — Tim Carney (@TPCarney) April 9, 2026

It's terrifying.

The abuse of power by teachers who are cult believers. They will destroy your child’s health and rip your family apart because they know better and truly believe there are children with opposite sexed souls.



“She is 15. She is mentally unwell.



Her school is the one reporting… https://t.co/CZ5J7CGgkM — Ms Terfy Teacher (@TerfSchool) April 9, 2026

These are not teachers. These are cult adherents to a political ideology and they are using American school children as a pawn.

After the long Finnish study we now know the thing we knew already, the “cure-all” of opposite sex identities does not improve mental health. Therefore the basis of these policies are null and void. Therefore the government is using state violence to enforce quackery. https://t.co/boHjkjFWrq — Admiral Invalidator (@Artofhunger75) April 9, 2026

As we shared yesterday, a long range comprehensive Finnish study proved gender reassignment actually made mental health outcomes worse.

One of the signposts warning of a failed government is the increased persecution & incarceration rate of political dissidents, coinciding with the early release rate of violent felons due to overcrowded prisons & jails. Canada, the US & UK have been doing this for a while now. https://t.co/INvWGsEBkR — The Bewilderness ( Rose Grant) 🕸️ Femisaurus 🐰🐱 (@tehbewilderness) April 9, 2026

Assuming all is true, one has to understand public schools are the worst place for children. https://t.co/ri9LlHpOJB — BrahmaBull (@BrahmaBully69) April 9, 2026

Thank goodness for homeschooling and school choice.

Oregon, Washington, California and Oregon are not safe if you are a reality based parent and you have a child that has been indoctrinated with gender ideology. They will either encourage your child to run away from you while teaching them you are a danger to them, cementing their… https://t.co/veCZLeqd8F — Jennifer 🐘 Accidental Activist Warrior Mom (@nogenderpredtrs) April 9, 2026

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"This is queer theory. This is how American will be destroyed. One family at a time."

So instead of using CPS to go after child molesters they use it as a weapon to punish parents with traditional values and bully them into compliance with transgender values—Our taxes pay for it https://t.co/7IZhyI4fly — K.G. Smith (@Tweet4_Life) April 9, 2026

And children who need protection from abuse fall through the cracks.

Right under your nose, folks. Things like this are happening right under your nose. https://t.co/jZHvdkNRcB — Heather Chapman (@beechchap) April 9, 2026

Don't look away.

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