Scott Jennings Blisters CNN About the ONE Qualification Anyone Needs to Be 'Credible'...
NYT Melts Down as Trump Finally Fixes Broken Asylum System — Bogus Claims...
VIP
Debra Messing Couldn't DEAL With NYC Commies So She Did the Most PRIVILEGED,...
SHIZNIT Just Got REAL: Maria Salazar Makes a MASSIVE Mistake Picking on DataRepublican's...
YIKES! Kansas Senate Candidate Tells (Hopefully Fictional) Story About Calling 911 to Save...
*SNORT* Krassensteins FINALLY Facing SOME Consequences for Spreading Fake Information a BE...
Gerrymander Me HARDER, Democrats! Adam Kinzinger's Ad Pushing for Virginia Redistricting B...
Jeffries Endorses 25th Amendment to Remove Trump As Schumer Struggles to Read Talking...
Self-Awareness Detectors Come Up Empty During Bruce Springsteen's Slam on 'the Richest Men...
Jessica Tarlov SHREDDED for Pushing Iranian Propaganda to Root Against America and Dunk...
Annnd She's Running AWAY! Abigail Spanberger Appears to BACKPEDAL on VA Redistricting (Dem...
Hakeem Jeffries' Attempt to Belittle and Diminish Pete Hegseth Goes All Sorts of...
VIP
Virginia Democrat Running for OFFICE Called Me a 'Bitter S-L-U-T' and All I...
Oh NO, What Changed?! CNN Suddenly Removes THIS Super Important Graphic From Their...

Oregon CPS Investigates Parents for Refusing to Transition Their Mentally Ill 15-Year-Old Daughter

justmindy
justmindy | 4:30 PM on April 09, 2026
AP Photo/Armando Franca

A California attorney who works with parents fighting state authorities over forced participation in their child’s gender transition has a disturbing new story that highlights just how far this ideology has gone.

Advertisement

So, her parents know their child is dealing with a mental health crisis. They don't think gender reassignment is the answer. The state wants to take their kid. Make it make sense. 

It is outrageous but just what Leftism demands. It wants to separate and break up families. 

It's terrifying.

Recommended

Scott Jennings Blisters CNN About the ONE Qualification Anyone Needs to Be 'Credible' (Hint, Hint)
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

These are not teachers. These are cult adherents to a political ideology and they are using American school children as a pawn. 

As we shared yesterday, a long range comprehensive Finnish study proved gender reassignment actually made mental health outcomes worse. 

Thank goodness for homeschooling and school choice.

Advertisement

And children who need protection from abuse fall through the cracks. 

Don't look away. 

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

CALIFORNIA MENTAL HEALTH OREGON PARENTAL RIGHTS TRANSGENDER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Scott Jennings Blisters CNN About the ONE Qualification Anyone Needs to Be 'Credible' (Hint, Hint)
Grateful Calvin
SHIZNIT Just Got REAL: Maria Salazar Makes a MASSIVE Mistake Picking on DataRepublican's MOM and HOOBOY
Sam J.
NYT Melts Down as Trump Finally Fixes Broken Asylum System — Bogus Claims Plummeting, Backlog Shrinking
justmindy
*SNORT* Krassensteins FINALLY Facing SOME Consequences for Spreading Fake Information a BEAUTIFUL Thing
Sam J.
YIKES! Kansas Senate Candidate Tells (Hopefully Fictional) Story About Calling 911 to Save His Son
Grateful Calvin
Gerrymander Me HARDER, Democrats! Adam Kinzinger's Ad Pushing for Virginia Redistricting BACKFIRES Bigly
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Scott Jennings Blisters CNN About the ONE Qualification Anyone Needs to Be 'Credible' (Hint, Hint) Grateful Calvin
Advertisement