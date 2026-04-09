CNN's Melania Hit Job Exposed: Elegant First Lady Pays for Trump Hate, Not Her Own Record

Oh, the pundits are concern trolling and are acting very faux concerned about how the public feels about Melania Trump.

The America people really don't care for Melania Trump.



She's at her lowest net approval ever (-12 pts). She's the most unpopular first lady at this point in either term 2 or a presidency.



And despite a strong open, her doc was a bomb unless Amazon makes up a lot in streaming. pic.twitter.com/uoeb9gdvfN — (((Harry Enten))) (@ForecasterEnten) April 9, 2026

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Michelle Obama spoke, led, and inspired. Melania avoided the spotlight—and still couldn’t avoid bad numbers. She's trash. https://t.co/1k74onMlLm — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) April 9, 2026

The Leftists are weighing in. They are about as unhinged as one would expect.

CNN reports Melania is the most unpopular first lady in history. This was my psychic astrology take on Melania six months ago. Her horoscope implodes from April. https://t.co/79K2bFuKlQ https://t.co/xiN4iykovb pic.twitter.com/EgOfOh7c7w — Jessica Adams (@jessicacadams) April 9, 2026

The horoscope lady wants X to know she called this. Insert eye-roll here.

This measures how the media and culture cover her and it's kind of gross. https://t.co/ZjM6xHAVGN — Sasha Stone (@realsashastone) April 9, 2026

The Media has been nothing but cruel to her. For goodness sake, she is a supermodel and not one magazine would even cover her. This, after years, of fawning over Michelle Obama.

I can't think of a single thing in politics that matters less than the President's wife's approval rating. https://t.co/eInOIoDv5o — Dilan Esper (@dilanesper) April 9, 2026

It only matters to CNN today because it's another way to attack Donald Trump and insult the Trump family. The Media will do anything to humiliate the Trumps and this poll reflects that.

There’s absolutely no reason for this other than ppl hating her husband (and maybe some jealousy).



Melania is very charitable.



She’s one of the most mild-mannered, elegant women ever to be FLOTUS.



She’s also one of the most stylish and beautiful. https://t.co/41B7XKmtHY — Jackie Chea ⚖️ (@Fair_and_Biased) April 9, 2026

It's all about distaste for her husband and political grievance. She's been lovely.

Nobody saw this dumb and stupid documentary of Melania Trump.



People hate her that much, at least here in New York City. https://t.co/24O9UuWvg9 — Fozon Capital (@FozonCapital) April 9, 2026

Oh, no! People who live in New York City hate her. How will she go on?

That approval rating was based on a CNN survey so it can be, like everything else they offer, roundly ignored. 🙄 — CarolinaConservative3 (@1776Carolina3) April 9, 2026

Totally unbiased and stuff.

Gee I wonder why. Could it have something to do with 100% negative publicity from the media? — GraceUnderPressure (@ExitStageRite) April 9, 2026

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Very likely.

Why? She's been nothing but gracious and optimistic. I don't think it's her. I think its people that just hate everything Trump and she's catching strays. — Jim Verdi (@jjverdi) April 9, 2026

Nailed it.

She is a class act and if anyone dislikes her it is purely out of jealousy and envy — Brian Craig 🇺🇸 (@BrianCraigShow) April 9, 2026

She is a lovely First Lady no matter what CNN has to say.

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