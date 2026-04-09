Jake Tapper: USC Freshman Loses Eye After Being Shot by Fed at Mostly...
CNBC: USDA Secretary Sent Easter Email Touting ’Jesus’ and ‘God’, One Staffer Offended
VIP
All the President’s Men Turns 50: The Movie That Gave Journalists an Unbearable...
President Trump Being Roasted for 'Dismantling' the US Forest Service
NBC News: Arrests of Illegals Without Criminal Convictions Have Risen Eightfold Under Trum...
Oregon CPS Investigates Parents for Refusing to Transition Their Mentally Ill 15-Year-Old...
Scott Jennings Blisters CNN About the ONE Qualification Anyone Needs to Be 'Credible'...
NYT Melts Down as Trump Finally Fixes Broken Asylum System — Bogus Claims...
VIP
Debra Messing Couldn't DEAL With NYC Commies So She Did the Most PRIVILEGED,...
SHIZNIT Just Got REAL: Maria Salazar Makes a MASSIVE Mistake Picking on DataRepublican's...
YIKES! Kansas Senate Candidate Tells (Hopefully Fictional) Story About Calling 911 to Save...
*SNORT* Krassensteins FINALLY Facing SOME Consequences for Spreading Fake Information a BE...
Gerrymander Me HARDER, Democrats! Adam Kinzinger's Ad Pushing for Virginia Redistricting B...
Jeffries Endorses 25th Amendment to Remove Trump As Schumer Struggles to Read Talking...

CNN's Melania Hit Job Exposed: Elegant First Lady Pays for Trump Hate, Not Her Own Record

justmindy
justmindy | 7:30 PM on April 09, 2026
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

Oh, the pundits are concern trolling and are acting very faux concerned about how the public feels about Melania Trump.

Advertisement

The Leftists are weighing in. They are about as unhinged as one would expect.

The horoscope lady wants X to know she called this. Insert eye-roll here.

The Media has been nothing but cruel to her. For goodness sake, she is a supermodel and not one magazine would even cover her. This, after years, of fawning over Michelle Obama.

Recommended

Scott Jennings Blisters CNN About the ONE Qualification Anyone Needs to Be 'Credible' (Hint, Hint)
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

It only matters to CNN today because it's another way to attack Donald Trump and insult the Trump family. The Media will do anything to humiliate the Trumps and this poll reflects that. 

It's all about distaste for her husband and political grievance. She's been lovely.

Oh, no! People who live in New York City hate her. How will she go on?

Totally unbiased and stuff.

Advertisement

Very likely.

Nailed it.

She is a lovely First Lady no matter what CNN has to say. 

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

CNN DONALD TRUMP MEDIA BIAS MELANIA TRUMP POLLING

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Scott Jennings Blisters CNN About the ONE Qualification Anyone Needs to Be 'Credible' (Hint, Hint)
Grateful Calvin
President Trump Being Roasted for 'Dismantling' the US Forest Service
Brett T.
SHIZNIT Just Got REAL: Maria Salazar Makes a MASSIVE Mistake Picking on DataRepublican's MOM and HOOBOY
Sam J.
CNBC: USDA Secretary Sent Easter Email Touting ’Jesus’ and ‘God’, One Staffer Offended
Brett T.
NBC News: Arrests of Illegals Without Criminal Convictions Have Risen Eightfold Under Trump
Brett T.
Jake Tapper: USC Freshman Loses Eye After Being Shot by Fed at Mostly Peaceful No Kings Protest
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Scott Jennings Blisters CNN About the ONE Qualification Anyone Needs to Be 'Credible' (Hint, Hint) Grateful Calvin
Advertisement