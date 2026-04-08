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TACO Bros: Nick Fuentes & Silly Bill Kristol KISSING in the Tree of Derangement

justmindy
justmindy | 10:40 AM on April 08, 2026
Twitter - Bill Kristol

Maybe when you have the same opinion as Nick Fuentes and you're both tweeting out the same nonsense, it's time to recognize the brain worms have fully taken over.

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As a general rule, Fuentes hates the Jewish people, but apparently that doesn't bother Bill Kristol and his big tent Democrat Party.

The Trump Derangement Syndrome is elite.

If it's any consolation, so did theirs.

It's best to mock them.

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Trump could broker world peace and these people would be mad.

The Left is always triggered.

That was different though, something, something, you see (He just didn't hate Trump back then and wasn't trying to profit off numbskull Democrats).

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They're so predictable.

Maybe he needs to lay off the tacos.

Hide your wife and kids.

He has the same hairstyle as lots of old ladies, too.

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ANTISEMITISM BILL KRISTOL DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

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