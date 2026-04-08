TACO Bros: Nick Fuentes & Silly Bill Kristol KISSING in the Tree of Derangement

Maybe when you have the same opinion as Nick Fuentes and you're both tweeting out the same nonsense, it's time to recognize the brain worms have fully taken over.

Advertisement

When Democrats say they’re a “Big Tent Party” they mean a BIG tent pic.twitter.com/AYEAPDJHzz — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) April 8, 2026

As a general rule, Fuentes hates the Jewish people, but apparently that doesn't bother Bill Kristol and his big tent Democrat Party.

Something interesting to look out for in an egregore, a version of the double bind: forked preloaded rhetoric that condemns an enemy regardless of outcomes. In this case: either Trump is a madman who's going to destroy the world, or he's chicken. https://t.co/AykQygiem3 — St. Rev. Dr. Rev ⏭️☯️🏴😻 (@St_Rev) April 8, 2026

The Trump Derangement Syndrome is elite.

Nick and Bill, sittin' in a tree

k. i. s. s. i. n. g... https://t.co/ye2B2G9fsU — FilmLadd (@FilmLadd) April 8, 2026

My brain broke https://t.co/ry4AINou2i — Stealth Medical (@StealthMedical1) April 8, 2026

If it's any consolation, so did theirs.

It's best to mock them.

What's pathetic is that your entire TL can be described in the tweet below. Is Trump a madman who wants to commit war crimes or did he "TACO"?https://t.co/BXpnYznHUC — Howling Dreamer🇺🇸🏳️‍🌈 Free🇮🇷🇨🇺🇳🇮🇪🇸 (@SwitchAtoll) April 8, 2026

Trump could broker world peace and these people would be mad.

was i not also just saying https://t.co/5wwuDWYjfK — HikiPTG (@HikiPTG) April 8, 2026

Fuentes tried to confront a man while he was with his wife and kids



He also dropped his aryan larp to hide behind his mixed race status when a cop recognized him



He's the last guy who should be calling anyone a coward https://t.co/Wzuvi0ZVGJ — Lio (@DenjiDreams) April 8, 2026

the laft is trigered trump didnt glassed i iran https://t.co/9hndnogauT — BowtiedWhitebat + Read Pinned Tweet or NGMI (@bowtiedwhitebat) April 8, 2026

The Left is always triggered.

Reminder that Bill Kristol wanted Obama to use military force to overthrow the government of Iran 15 years ago. https://t.co/pqnfhkg07u pic.twitter.com/iRvbVaUdMx — Rev. Dr. Ashanti Van Buren+ (@AshantiVanBuren) April 8, 2026

That was different though, something, something, you see (He just didn't hate Trump back then and wasn't trying to profit off numbskull Democrats).

Not bragging, but called it. https://t.co/siJhBlYQqh — Sam Davis’ Shoe of Doom (@JustinOpinion10) April 8, 2026

Advertisement

They're so predictable.

Have you seen Bill lately? He's in JB Pritzker territory. Definitely need a big tent — FilmLadd (@FilmLadd) April 8, 2026

Maybe he needs to lay off the tacos.

Our president is about to wipe out an entire civilization, he may even use a nuclear weapon! Hehe, just kidding, TACO AMIRITE? — Amazing Amy (@amymakesamess) April 8, 2026

It’s a weird, creepy tent too. — Shelly (@LeafyMaple) April 8, 2026

Hide your wife and kids.

I don’t wanna hear Nick is the voice of youth when his tweets are identical to 60-80 year old liberals. He’s also childless, miserable, and alone like old white liberals. — jmh1727 (@Kellyimpos72230) April 8, 2026

He has the same hairstyle as lots of old ladies, too.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.