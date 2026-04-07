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As Crime Explodes, Minneapolis Leaders Go Full Sodom: Legal Bathhouses Incoming

justmindy
justmindy | 8:20 PM on April 07, 2026
AP Photo/Khalil Hamra

As if Minneapolis wasn't in enough trouble, now they are considering this. 

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Minneapolis city leaders are considering legalizing adult bathhouses and sex venues where “sexual activity between consenting adults” would be allowed. 

The City Council will decide Tuesday, April 7, whether to have city staff research several ordinances that would allow adult bathhouses and sex venues to operate again after a 38-year ban.

The ordinances would remove “stigmatizing language” and add “new definitions to be inclusive of establishments where sexual activity between consenting adults may be facilitated.”

Adult bathhouses were popular among some men in the U.S. until public pressure and laws led to their closures in the 1980s during the AIDS crisis.

In Minneapolis, bathhouses and sex clubs operated until a 1988 ordinance banned businesses that facilitate “high-risk sexual conduct” — which it defined as fellatio, anal intercourse and vaginal intercourse for pay.

That seems like a really odd priority, but Minneapolis is run by very strange people.

And, boy oh, boy, is Minneapolis choosing lots of decline.

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Literally.

Unfortunately, too many Democrats get elected and they do tons of damage. 

Oh, that's a terrible visual!

Those people will probably be all for this.

Hopefully, he won't mess with the beagles this time.

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Democrats don't let their kids be straight and if they get pregnant, they abort the baby, so they don't worry about things like teen pregnancy.

Hear, hear.

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