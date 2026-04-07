As Crime Explodes, Minneapolis Leaders Go Full Sodom: Legal Bathhouses Incoming

As if Minneapolis wasn't in enough trouble, now they are considering this.

Minneapolis city leaders to consider bathhouses that allow sexual activity https://t.co/hUTI41Gz0e — The Minnesota Star Tribune (@StarTribune) April 7, 2026

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Minneapolis city leaders are considering legalizing adult bathhouses and sex venues where “sexual activity between consenting adults” would be allowed. The City Council will decide Tuesday, April 7, whether to have city staff research several ordinances that would allow adult bathhouses and sex venues to operate again after a 38-year ban. The ordinances would remove “stigmatizing language” and add “new definitions to be inclusive of establishments where sexual activity between consenting adults may be facilitated.” Adult bathhouses were popular among some men in the U.S. until public pressure and laws led to their closures in the 1980s during the AIDS crisis. In Minneapolis, bathhouses and sex clubs operated until a 1988 ordinance banned businesses that facilitate “high-risk sexual conduct” — which it defined as fellatio, anal intercourse and vaginal intercourse for pay.

That seems like a really odd priority, but Minneapolis is run by very strange people.

And, boy oh, boy, is Minneapolis choosing lots of decline.

Literally.

It's official.

Mpls is Sodom and Gomorrah.

Open drug markets, legal Bath houses, so legalized prostitution. No laws, no prosecution of felonies. Kids being encouraged to mutilate their genitalia. MN dems think is what MN wants. NO! @mngop @MinnesotaMinershttps://t.co/ZGFgYGAZUc — Fu S (@FuS1199466) April 7, 2026

Unfortunately, too many Democrats get elected and they do tons of damage.

Walz at the Grand “Opening” https://t.co/k5BsQCWbBa pic.twitter.com/itLju1Eqks — WTM - Watch This Movie (@WatchThis_Movie) April 7, 2026

Oh, that's a terrible visual!

Wonder if the people in Minneapolis who protested to protect illegals have some spare time to protest something else? https://t.co/XI59F5F4le — Man w/o a Plan (@MidWestMet) April 7, 2026

Those people will probably be all for this.

Homeless will decimate it in 1 evening https://t.co/s0W0vMdWdC — KazooCoaster (@KazooCoaster) April 7, 2026

Hopefully, he won't mess with the beagles this time.

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Can we talk about permissive parenting? Cause that what Dems have become. The parent that lets their daughter's boyfriend move in, sleep with her, get high in their home, and then have to raise their own grandchild. These people have no boundaries. Zero. https://t.co/C54amHrpeD — heretical lakeloon (@loonlake55) April 7, 2026

Democrats don't let their kids be straight and if they get pregnant, they abort the baby, so they don't worry about things like teen pregnancy.

Priorities https://t.co/IoqXwFt5ee — A Very Serious Place (@SeriousPIace) April 7, 2026

MN is speed running third world descent like a Twitch streamer desperate for tips. https://t.co/DDQXhBrMcT — Davis | Research and Alignment (@retailrefugee) April 7, 2026

Elect a clowncil and get a circus. Gross . https://t.co/WDI5djJdby — SilenceDogood (@Silence83431133) April 7, 2026

Hear, hear.

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