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Scum of the Earth Stick Together: Cheating Ruben Gallego Defends Eric Swalwell Amid Flood of Allegations

justmindy
justmindy | 5:30 PM on April 07, 2026

Scum of the Earth will scum together, apparently. Ruben Gallego, the guy who delivered divorce papers to his pregnant wife while also having an affair with a lobbyist, is defending Eric Swalwell against the tsunami of allegations from women about his conduct. 

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If Swalwell wins the Governor's race, that will be the final nail in the coffin of California.

Of course he won't. Gallego is also a predator.

Remember, when the Democrat Party was all about 'Believe all Woman' and "Me Too'? The new stance seems to be the victims coming forward are just big fat liars out to tank sweet little Eric Swalwell. 

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People already remember Gallego as the guy who cheated on his pregnant wife. 

To be fair, Gallego is pretty comfortable with scandal at this juncture.

That, he did.

Oof! Surely no one would willingly donate to that cause. Yuck!

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Allegedly.

Touche!

The Democrat Party is rotten to the core.

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Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS CALIFORNIA DEMOCRAT PARTY ERIC SWALWELL RUBEN GALLEGO

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