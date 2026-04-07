Scum of the Earth Stick Together: Cheating Ruben Gallego Defends Eric Swalwell Amid Flood of Allegations

Scum of the Earth will scum together, apparently. Ruben Gallego, the guy who delivered divorce papers to his pregnant wife while also having an affair with a lobbyist, is defending Eric Swalwell against the tsunami of allegations from women about his conduct.

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When you are in first place, is when they target you. Eric is a fighter and he will win the Governors race. https://t.co/CSDwEnR3Xu — Ruben Gallego (@RubenGallego) April 7, 2026

If Swalwell wins the Governor's race, that will be the final nail in the coffin of California.

He’s not in 1st place. He can’t even break away from the pack. Your friend has credible sexual assault allegations against him. Will you address them? https://t.co/j2CVZXNel0 — Matthew (@ohgoditsmatthew) April 7, 2026

Of course he won't. Gallego is also a predator.

You’ve been so disappointing lately it sucks. You’re making it seem like the women going to come out soon on his inappropriate behavior are doing it to tank him.



And if they are maybe they don’t want someone like that governing a big ass state https://t.co/wzNrV2OCKU — NVmoderatedem🇺🇸💙 (@NVindependent1) April 7, 2026

Remember, when the Democrat Party was all about 'Believe all Woman' and "Me Too'? The new stance seems to be the victims coming forward are just big fat liars out to tank sweet little Eric Swalwell.

When the truth comes out everyone is gonna remember @RubenGallego as the guy who went after the women who were harassed instead of the man who did the harassing. https://t.co/htohqp7TrA — 🅲🅷🆄🅲🅺 (@benigma2017) April 7, 2026

People already remember Gallego as the guy who cheated on his pregnant wife.

gallego has always given me the ick for a reason I couldn't identify and I have now identified it! https://t.co/oFiE4rbZn2 — Ellie 💕 (@CabbotEllie) April 7, 2026

gonna be real awkward for ruben when the scandal breaks https://t.co/cCj217hy6V — autumn! (@auautumntumn) April 7, 2026

To be fair, Gallego is pretty comfortable with scandal at this juncture.

You cheated on your pregnant wife. https://t.co/jFogCu6HbM — McCain Republican (@MccainGOP) April 7, 2026

That, he did.

On 12/16/2025 Gallego for Arizona donated 8,000 to Swalwell for governor.



Just a reminder that if you donate to @SenRubenGallego he may send your money to his buddy Eric. Who is spending it on enforcing NDAs he forced interns to sign before reportedly harassing them https://t.co/oSVQn1mnVs — Comical Conservative (@ComicalRepub) April 7, 2026

Oof! Surely no one would willingly donate to that cause. Yuck!

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Allegedly.

This tweet will age like milk. https://t.co/lyCaBiLtK6 — David Gonzalez (@dagonzal19) April 7, 2026

Well, he sure know how to attack women. — DelilahM (@delilahmused) April 7, 2026

Touche!

This is so funny. Imagine a guy born into a cartel family who supports cartels supporting a guy who got pegged by a communist spy.



Couldn’t make this plot up if you tried. — Scumbag Finder (@shawn_k2539) April 7, 2026

The Democrat Party is rotten to the core.

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