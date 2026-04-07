Scum of the Earth Stick Together: Cheating Ruben Gallego Defends Eric Swalwell Amid Flood of Allegations

Scum of the Earth will scum together, apparently. Ruben Gallego, the guy who delivered divorce papers to his pregnant wife while also having an affair with a lobbyist, is defending Eric Swalwell against the tsunami of allegations from women about his conduct.
When you are in first place, is when they target you. Eric is a fighter and he will win the Governors race. https://t.co/CSDwEnR3Xu— Ruben Gallego (@RubenGallego) April 7, 2026
If Swalwell wins the Governor's race, that will be the final nail in the coffin of California.
He’s not in 1st place. He can’t even break away from the pack. Your friend has credible sexual assault allegations against him. Will you address them? https://t.co/j2CVZXNel0— Matthew (@ohgoditsmatthew) April 7, 2026
Of course he won't. Gallego is also a predator.
You’ve been so disappointing lately it sucks. You’re making it seem like the women going to come out soon on his inappropriate behavior are doing it to tank him.— NVmoderatedem🇺🇸💙 (@NVindependent1) April 7, 2026
And if they are maybe they don’t want someone like that governing a big ass state https://t.co/wzNrV2OCKU
Remember, when the Democrat Party was all about 'Believe all Woman' and "Me Too'? The new stance seems to be the victims coming forward are just big fat liars out to tank sweet little Eric Swalwell.
When the truth comes out everyone is gonna remember @RubenGallego as the guy who went after the women who were harassed instead of the man who did the harassing. https://t.co/htohqp7TrA— 🅲🅷🆄🅲🅺 (@benigma2017) April 7, 2026
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People already remember Gallego as the guy who cheated on his pregnant wife.
gallego has always given me the ick for a reason I couldn't identify and I have now identified it! https://t.co/oFiE4rbZn2— Ellie 💕 (@CabbotEllie) April 7, 2026
gonna be real awkward for ruben when the scandal breaks https://t.co/cCj217hy6V— autumn! (@auautumntumn) April 7, 2026
To be fair, Gallego is pretty comfortable with scandal at this juncture.
June 16, 2025
You cheated on your pregnant wife. https://t.co/jFogCu6HbM— McCain Republican (@MccainGOP) April 7, 2026
That, he did.
On 12/16/2025 Gallego for Arizona donated 8,000 to Swalwell for governor.— Comical Conservative (@ComicalRepub) April 7, 2026
Just a reminder that if you donate to @SenRubenGallego he may send your money to his buddy Eric. Who is spending it on enforcing NDAs he forced interns to sign before reportedly harassing them https://t.co/oSVQn1mnVs
Oof! Surely no one would willingly donate to that cause. Yuck!
Corrupt Fraudsters hang together! @CA_Dem https://t.co/ZxBalUzA4W— Robert Wagen Az (@wagenfire1) April 7, 2026
@ericswalwell is a serial sex abuse predator https://t.co/20Ih7uLIaC— homelesstrader (@unhousedtrader) April 7, 2026
Allegedly.
This tweet will age like milk. https://t.co/lyCaBiLtK6— David Gonzalez (@dagonzal19) April 7, 2026
Well, he sure know how to attack women.— DelilahM (@delilahmused) April 7, 2026
Touche!
This is so funny. Imagine a guy born into a cartel family who supports cartels supporting a guy who got pegged by a communist spy.— Scumbag Finder (@shawn_k2539) April 7, 2026
Couldn’t make this plot up if you tried.
The Democrat Party is rotten to the core.
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