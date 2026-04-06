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Physician, Heal Thyself: WaPo/Guardian Hack Lectures World That Only Journalists Should Be Trusted

justmindy
justmindy | 5:30 PM on April 06, 2026
Twitchy

Physician, heal thyself. 

Jeremy Barr has worked for WaPo and the Guardian and he literally has the nerve to tweet only the word of journalists should be believed about newsworthy topics.

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Spare us the faux outrage, please.

Heaven forbid someone who has a good grasp on global events share their take on world events. That would be disastrous. Only a person with a journalism degree has the knowledge to commentate on world happenings, natch.

So, sometimes journalists are just flat out wrong, or they let their own political ideas color their perspective or sometimes they lie? What a concept!

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Oh, look at that.

This is the correct response.

Who knew Jeremy was such a comedian. Maybe Jeremy is in the wrong line of work.

Too many are also just running PR for the Democrat Party. That's also a huge problem.

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This is good advice.

Even better advice. 

LOL mostly at the part where journalists thought Hillary Clinton was going to win. That's a huge guffaw!

Also, get a life.

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DEMOCRAT PARTY FAKE NEWS MEDIA BIAS WASHINGTON POST

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