Physician, Heal Thyself: WaPo/Guardian Hack Lectures World That Only Journalists Should Be Trusted

Physician, heal thyself.

Jeremy Barr has worked for WaPo and the Guardian and he literally has the nerve to tweet only the word of journalists should be believed about newsworthy topics.

Advertisement





First step for media literacy: check the bio of the person tweeting something that seems extremely newsworthy and make sure they either work in journalism or have worked in journalism recently — Jeremy Barr (@jeremymbarr) April 6, 2026

Spare us the faux outrage, please.

If it’s something nebulous like “global affairs strategist,” move on — Jeremy Barr (@jeremymbarr) April 6, 2026

Heaven forbid someone who has a good grasp on global events share their take on world events. That would be disastrous. Only a person with a journalism degree has the knowledge to commentate on world happenings, natch.

Here’s Scott MacFarlane (when he was with CBS) lying that he was diagnosed with PTSD 48 hours after an alleged traumatic experience.https://t.co/oh71KLYKjn — Super Journalist (Retired) - JOURN-EL of Skrypton (@Magnum_CK) April 6, 2026

So, sometimes journalists are just flat out wrong, or they let their own political ideas color their perspective or sometimes they lie? What a concept!

Oh, look at that.

Whatever, WaPo reporter.

.

.

🤣 — Jay Caruso (@JayCaruso) April 6, 2026

This is the correct response.

I haven’t laughed out loud like this in a long time. Thank you. 😂🤣 — Super Journalist (Retired) - JOURN-EL of Skrypton (@Magnum_CK) April 6, 2026

Who knew Jeremy was such a comedian. Maybe Jeremy is in the wrong line of work.

This no longer works, unfortunately. The profession has been overtaken by flaks, activists, and those captured by foreign money, social status, and combinations of both. Media literacy now is defined by one thing: adherence to facts over narratives. — Michael Ames (@mirkel) April 6, 2026

Too many are also just running PR for the Democrat Party. That's also a huge problem.

You know what's a way better metric? Stop listening to (to the point of blocking or muting) any "source" that repeatedly posts false information.



Making a mistake or two isn't a problem. Doing it consistently means zero credibility. Curate your sources. — Can of Spam (@iDoLikeSpam) April 6, 2026

Advertisement

This is good advice.

Protip: when a Guardian hack tells you what to think, ignore him. — Will Collier (@willcollier) April 6, 2026

Even better advice.

This is hardly a failsafe method: Journalists with lots of fancy credentials insisted Iraq had WMD, financial dereg was gonna work, Hillary Clinton was gonna win, etc. https://t.co/zt0W2kE528 — David Sirota (@davidsirota) April 6, 2026

LOL mostly at the part where journalists thought Hillary Clinton was going to win. That's a huge guffaw!

Elitist much, little man? Learn to code — JR in the 414 (@JR_inthe_414) April 6, 2026

Also, get a life.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.