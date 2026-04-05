T. Becket Adams Nails the Moment: Europe Disappointed U.S. Actually Saved Its Pilot in Iran

Today, America is celebrating the successful extraction of military personnel shot down in Iran. It's a glorious day and one worth celebrating. Apparently, some Europeans don't understand it.

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I’m detecting a real — what is it? — sense of disappointment this morning that the U.S. search and rescue mission succeeded.



Sorry for your loss. — T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) April 5, 2026

They hate us cuz they ain't us. They should try harder to be better.

Watching euros argue that no lone serviceman is worth the loss of multiple aircraft.



That’s where you’re wrong, bucko!



Also, it’s that kind of thinking that lost you your seat at the table, when you committed collective suicide with not one but two world wars. — T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) April 5, 2026

In America, we put lives above planes or really anything that can be replaced. Money is money. Lives matter. Leave no one behind.

You don’t get it. We will lose a dozen aircraft to save one pilot. We will blackbag your dictator in the dead of night. We will even beat you at your national sport, just for fun.



The sooner you stop trying to understand the U.S. from a euro mindset, the sooner we can speak… — T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) April 5, 2026

Americas are not Europeans. We are exponentially superior. Sorry, not sorry.

Though I got to say that a U.S. pilot being shot down on Friday and descending into hell, only to be resurrected on the third day, is a bit too on the nose. All the subtlety of an Andy Weir book. — T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) April 5, 2026

It's still glorious though. Also, God is with America.

Yeah, we should pray for those people.



Imagine having a brain that broke, a soul that thin. https://t.co/hvSPfxjzXu — cdrsalamander (@cdrsalamander) April 5, 2026

Never imagine that. What a terrible way to live.

Many people are idiots, unfortunately. Apparently, Europeans have their fair share.

Very much right. They're sorry it wasn't a failure and Trump humiliated. They should be ashamed of themselves--but won't be. https://t.co/OWkZKsTMaq — Arthur Herman (@ArthurLHerman) April 5, 2026

Trump Derangement Syndrome is a terrible thing.

I have observed that very sense--tacit & otherwise--from some sectors of the American Left who I suspect were champing at the bit to exploit the death or capture of our pilot for political purposes.



I regret to say it on a day like today, but it illustrates why I hate the Left. https://t.co/bBVk5NGpK4 — Christian 🇺🇲🇮🇱 (@ChristianCamara) April 5, 2026

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All they want to do is see Trump fail, no matter who else is harmed in the process.

Collectivists will never use assets of the state to protect the individual — JimmymfingB (@JimmymfingB) April 5, 2026

They place no value on people. People are expendable.

You become confused over the Europoors hyperventilating over the loss of three planes to save an American citizen, and then you remember the Europoors don’t have three planes to sacrifice for anyone. — Sunny (@sunnyright) April 5, 2026

Envy is a terrible, terrible thing. It makes people do and say crazy things.

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