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T. Becket Adams Nails the Moment: Europe Disappointed U.S. Actually Saved Its Pilot in Iran

justmindy
justmindy | 2:48 PM on April 05, 2026
AP Photo/Jeff Dean

Today, America is celebrating the successful extraction of military personnel shot down in Iran. It's a glorious day and one worth celebrating. Apparently, some Europeans don't understand it.

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They hate us cuz they ain't us. They should try harder to be better.

In America, we put lives above planes or really anything that can be replaced. Money is money. Lives matter. Leave no one behind.

Americas are not Europeans. We are exponentially superior. Sorry, not sorry.

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It's still glorious though. Also, God is with America.

Never imagine that. What a terrible way to live.

Many people are idiots, unfortunately. Apparently, Europeans have their fair share. 

Trump Derangement Syndrome is a terrible thing.

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All they want to do is see Trump fail, no matter who else is harmed in the process.

They place no value on people. People are expendable. 

Envy is a terrible, terrible thing. It makes people do and say crazy things. 

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Tags:

IRAN MILITARY NATIONAL SECURITY TRUMP ADMINISTRATION USA

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