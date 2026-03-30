David Axelrod's Snotty Dig at Trump's Ballroom Hits Obama RIGHT in His ......
No More Kids for the Peasants: Sunny Hostin on The View Calls Childbearing...
Report About Largest Population Decline in the US Earns Newsom and Bass a...
FEAR: Check Out Eric Swalwell's Face When He Realizes WHOSE Hand He's Shaking...
Trump Pays TSA Agents! Dems Pissed! 'No Kings' Rallies Fail! Iran Over In...
So Much THIS! Mike Rowe Politely FLUSHES Elitist Hollywood Snob Jimmy Kimmel and...
VIP
Let's Check on National Test Scores While AFT President Randi Weingarten Screeches About...
Daniel Goldman Tries Picking a Fight With Elon Musk Over Voter ID and...
EPIC, (Nay, LEGENDARY) Post Takes Every No Kings Rally Mouth-Breathing, Chest-Thumping Pro...
TSA Workers Start Getting Paychecks and This Rep Is NOT Happy Trump Took...
Khamenei? REALLY? MI Democrat Senate Candidate Has Some EXPLAINING to do About This...
Let Them FIGHT! AOC and Ana Kasparin Tear INTO One Another in HEATED...
'Has Hell Frozen Over?' ABC News' Jon Karl Calls BS on Sen. Chris...
VIP
There's Just Something REALLY Annoyingly Stupid About Gavin Newsom Whining Over Gas Prices

NYC Mayor Mamdani Calls Wife 'Private' While Taxpayers Fund Her Security — Her N-Word Past Won't Vanish

justmindy
justmindy | 3:00 PM on March 30, 2026
AP Photo/Heather Khalifa

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani has basically ignored the mounting evidence of his wife's bigotry over the years. He seems to be taking the stance if he ignores it, it will go away. Also, he says she's a 'private person'. That's not how it works. 

Advertisement

Listen, when you're the Mayor of a major American city and your wife says many, many bigoted things, it's going to draw attention and ignoring it probably won't do.

NEW YORK — Even some of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s allies are beginning to question his insistence that his wife is “a private person,” as scrutiny mounts over her social media history.

Mamdani has avoided addressing Rama Duwaji’s online past — which includes celebrating Hamas and using offensive racial language — arguing she holds no formal role in his administration. But allies and critics alike say that position is becoming harder to sustain — and that the mayor can no longer sidestep questions about her social media imprint. “As the leader of New York City, he has to start addressing this. It’s his responsibility. It’s not good enough to just say she’s ‘a private person’ — she’s not,” said Tanesha Grant, who runs Moms United For Black Lives NYC and lobbies state and city lawmakers. “He can’t let things fester like that, and this is something that all his consultants should tell him. He can’t shield her from this, and when you fail to address something like this, it really can leave the wrong impression.”

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

It's very clear Mamdani only cares about protecting one group of people and that does not include 'Black lives'. 

That's an excellent question. 

Mamdani should find a new nickname for her if he wants to also declare she's a 'private citizen'. 

He's great at deflecting.

Advertisement

He very clearly doesn't care what New Yorkers think of him. 

Not private in the least.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

BLACK LIVES MATTER HAMAS NEW YORK ZOHRAN MAMDANI

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
David Axelrod's Snotty Dig at Trump's Ballroom Hits Obama RIGHT in His ... Butt-UGLY Presidential Center
Sam J.
EPIC, (Nay, LEGENDARY) Post Takes Every No Kings Rally Mouth-Breathing, Chest-Thumping Protester APART
Sam J.
FEAR: Check Out Eric Swalwell's Face When He Realizes WHOSE Hand He's Shaking at Recent Town Hall (Pic)
Sam J.
No More Kids for the Peasants: Sunny Hostin on The View Calls Childbearing ‘Reckless’
justmindy
Report About Largest Population Decline in the US Earns Newsom and Bass a Sarcastic Round of Applause
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement