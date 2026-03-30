NYC Mayor Mamdani Calls Wife 'Private' While Taxpayers Fund Her Security — Her N-Word Past Won't Vanish

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani has basically ignored the mounting evidence of his wife's bigotry over the years. He seems to be taking the stance if he ignores it, it will go away. Also, he says she's a 'private person'. That's not how it works.

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NEW from POLITICO On Rama Duwaji past use of N-word on social media



Some of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s allies are beginning to question his insistence that his wife is “a private person,” as scrutiny mounts over her social media history.



“As the leader of New York City, he has to… — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) March 30, 2026

Listen, when you're the Mayor of a major American city and your wife says many, many bigoted things, it's going to draw attention and ignoring it probably won't do.

NEW YORK — Even some of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s allies are beginning to question his insistence that his wife is “a private person,” as scrutiny mounts over her social media history. Mamdani has avoided addressing Rama Duwaji’s online past — which includes celebrating Hamas and using offensive racial language — arguing she holds no formal role in his administration. But allies and critics alike say that position is becoming harder to sustain — and that the mayor can no longer sidestep questions about her social media imprint. “As the leader of New York City, he has to start addressing this. It’s his responsibility. It’s not good enough to just say she’s ‘a private person’ — she’s not,” said Tanesha Grant, who runs Moms United For Black Lives NYC and lobbies state and city lawmakers. “He can’t let things fester like that, and this is something that all his consultants should tell him. He can’t shield her from this, and when you fail to address something like this, it really can leave the wrong impression.”

It's very clear Mamdani only cares about protecting one group of people and that does not include 'Black lives'.

Again, what was Cuomo's research team doing?



The Mamdani family has more skeletons in its closet than a mortician. https://t.co/Js8ch9YBg2 — LSPD's Finest גְּדַלְיָהוּ 🇺🇸🇳🇬🇮🇱🎮🎸 (@CopyOfOne) March 30, 2026

That's an excellent question.

If he keeps referring to her as “The First Lady”, she is not “a private person”. https://t.co/1NPjlhGL6M — The Q Bomb (@travelista214) March 30, 2026

Mamdani should find a new nickname for her if he wants to also declare she's a 'private citizen'.

Yeah first ladies of nations/states/large cities don't get to use "private person" to shield themselves and their husbands from their racism. https://t.co/c6je99Js7Z — Gary in DFW (@LakerGMC_) March 30, 2026

Don't forget how quick he was to name "Jewish extremism" by name in his tweet condemning someone arrested for vandalism.



He has mentioned Islamic extremism and condemned terrorism approximately ZERO times. https://t.co/QfSQLIXr1T — Samuel (@WaltIsNotMyName) March 30, 2026

He's great at deflecting.

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Mamdani doesn’t have to address anything because he clearly doesn’t answer to New Yorkers. — DJaye (@daniejaye) March 30, 2026

He very clearly doesn't care what New Yorkers think of him.

I like that it’s pointed out she receives tax payer funded security and transportation (and housing I might add) so, no. No she is not a “private person”) — Daemon ONeil (@DaemonOneil) March 30, 2026

Not private in the least.

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