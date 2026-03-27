Looksmaxxing Streamer Clavicular Arrested for Battery in FL – Gator Shooting Also Under FWC Investigation

Clavicular is a young influencer who has enamored some young people on the right. He talks a lot about 'looksmaxxing', which is apparently men doing their best to look like chiseled Greek gods. It's all very bizarre. He has run into some trouble in Florida this week. Side note: Florida is not the place to go if your plan is to break the law.

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🚨 "Looksmaxxing" streamer Clavicular has been arrested for battery in Florida.



Exclusive details: https://t.co/q85hFxgg00 pic.twitter.com/ktXtPpqNM4 — TMZ (@TMZ) March 27, 2026

'Looksmaxxing' streamer Clavicular is now jailmaxxing in Florida ... after getting arrested for battery in Fort Lauderdale. According to jail records, Clavicular -- real name Braden Eric Peters -- was arrested Thursday night on a warrant out of Osceola County and hit with a misdemeanor battery charge.

He was apparently arrested for an altercation between himself, his girlfriend and another female. There is a second part of this story. Some are saying he was arrested because he shot a dead alligator. The Florida Wildlife Commission IS investigating that. He was dumb enough to put the footage of him doing so online. In Florida, you can't shoot an alligator or mess with alligators, at all. That's a big, big no-no. Nuisance gators can only be killed by licensed trappers. Clavicular is not that. There will likely be more charges coming because of that incident.

NEW: Streamer Clavicular arrested by the Fort Lauderdale Police Department after he appeared to fire shots at a dead alligator in the Everglades.



- Clavicular was arrested on battery charges.



- Bond was set at $1000.



- The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission… pic.twitter.com/ixm8BX1P2V — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) March 27, 2026

Again, his arrest took place in Osceola County. That is on a separate battery charge. The Everglades (where he shot the gator) is not in Osceola County so that will be a separate case if the FWC goes forward with charges.

Being listed at 5’11 is a disaster. https://t.co/MsiPKK7Mca — Jack Mac (@JackMac) March 27, 2026

Clavicular lied about being 6’1 https://t.co/hY3lCLqOu7 — UBERSOY (@UBERSOY1) March 27, 2026

Clavicular talks about the ideal man being over 6 feet tall and according to his intake form at the jail, he is not six feet, as he has claimed. His detractors are getting a huge kick out of that factoid.

he wouldn’t have been arrested if he was 6 feet https://t.co/7pFldgeCjS — Pilgrim (@VLONEPREDATOR) March 27, 2026

170lbs is victim weight. https://t.co/V7u660lKtT — Dip Wheeler (@DipWheeler) March 27, 2026

Really a lightweight.

Not 6 feet tall, eh https://t.co/GouYihJ5CF — Emily Zanotti 🦝 (@emzanotti) March 27, 2026

That's a shame.

DeSantis taking out Clavicular >> Trump

Taking out the Ayatollah of Iran. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 27, 2026

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There are many on the Right who are very pleased with this arrest. He's annoyed quite a few people, clearly.

Guys, she's moved on from Luigi pic.twitter.com/LOkfp5vKo3 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 27, 2026

Taylor is invested.

The FWC is aware of a video depicting individuals in the Everglades on an airboat who appear to be discharging firearms at an alligator. FWC officers are looking into the incident and will provide additional information when available. To report wildlife violations, call the… pic.twitter.com/fTbuEWMSh6 — MyFWC (@MyFWC) March 27, 2026

Stay tuned.

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