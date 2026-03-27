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Looksmaxxing Streamer Clavicular Arrested for Battery in FL – Gator Shooting Also Under FWC Investigation

justmindy
justmindy | 3:00 PM on March 27, 2026

Clavicular is a young influencer who has enamored some young people on the right. He talks a lot about 'looksmaxxing', which is apparently men doing their best to look like chiseled Greek gods. It's all very bizarre. He has run into some trouble in Florida this week. Side note: Florida is not the place to go if your plan is to break the law. 

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'Looksmaxxing' streamer Clavicular is now jailmaxxing in Florida ... after getting arrested for battery in Fort Lauderdale.

According to jail records, Clavicular -- real name Braden Eric Peters -- was arrested Thursday night on a warrant out of Osceola County and hit with a misdemeanor battery charge. 

He was apparently arrested for an altercation between himself, his girlfriend and another female. There is a second part of this story. Some are saying he was arrested because he shot a dead alligator. The Florida Wildlife Commission IS investigating that. He was dumb enough to put the footage of him doing so online. In Florida, you can't shoot an alligator or mess with alligators, at all. That's a big, big no-no. Nuisance gators can only be killed by licensed trappers. Clavicular is not that. There will likely be more charges coming because of that incident. 

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Again, his arrest took place in Osceola County. That is on a separate battery charge. The Everglades (where he shot the gator) is not in Osceola County so that will be a separate case if the FWC goes forward with charges. 

Clavicular talks about the ideal man being over 6 feet tall and according to his intake form at the jail, he is not six feet, as he has claimed. His detractors are getting a huge kick out of that factoid.

Really a lightweight.

That's a shame.

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There are many on the Right who are very pleased with this arrest. He's annoyed quite a few people, clearly.

Taylor is invested. 

Stay tuned.

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CRIME FIREARMS FLORIDA FLORIDA MAN RON DESANTIS

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