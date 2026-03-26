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Testosterone-Fueled Tantrum: Trans LOL-YER Loses It in Court, Resists Arrest Gasping 'I Can't Breathe'

justmindy
justmindy | 5:30 PM on March 26, 2026
AI/Grok

If ever there was a video about how not to behave in court, this would be the one. The lawyer is very clearly fed up with the judge not letting her talk (the male presenting attorney is actually a woman we'll later discover), but she took it way too far.

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This is why we shouldn't give women massive amounts of testosterone. It's almost like pumping someone full of synthetic hormones will make them behave erratically. What a concept! 

So, this woman wants to dress like a man, take hormones to grow facial hair and had top surgery or wraps her breasts, but the minute things go sideways, she starts demanding a female officer. So is she a man or a woman? Men can't demand female officers. 

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Oh, he was a donkey on the edge too. Clearly, he was fed up.

Funny how that works.

It's instructive. Show your children how not to behave in a courtroom.

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They/Them was absolutely resisting. 

Fair comparison.

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