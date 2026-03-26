Testosterone-Fueled Tantrum: Trans LOL-YER Loses It in Court, Resists Arrest Gasping 'I Can't Breathe'

If ever there was a video about how not to behave in court, this would be the one. The lawyer is very clearly fed up with the judge not letting her talk (the male presenting attorney is actually a woman we'll later discover), but she took it way too far.

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On this episode of "What Not to Do as a Lawyer"... he's gonna need a lawyer! 😂



Must be a liberal...after arguing with the judge IT pulls the “because I’m trans” card, then when found in contempt yelled “I can’t breathe” followed by a scream. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/NpOXE7knbr — Iris Seraphina  (@iris_seraphina) March 25, 2026

This is why we shouldn't give women massive amounts of testosterone. It's almost like pumping someone full of synthetic hormones will make them behave erratically. What a concept!

straight up all time troon freakout



one of the funniest videos i have ever seen



skip to 4 mins if you are lazy https://t.co/hYe5SIDqfG — wyatt (@gorilla_rape) March 26, 2026

So, this woman wants to dress like a man, take hormones to grow facial hair and had top surgery or wraps her breasts, but the minute things go sideways, she starts demanding a female officer. So is she a man or a woman? Men can't demand female officers.

Lots of folks sending this to me and it is WELL worth your time. https://t.co/r59SA9eB0B — Jarvis (@jarvis_best) March 26, 2026

I would pay a pretty penny to have heard his internal monologue during this whole thing. 😂 https://t.co/p317dl5xXp pic.twitter.com/b9GZtvVIbD — Gregg 🇺🇸 (@realgreggd) March 26, 2026

Oh, he was a donkey on the edge too. Clearly, he was fed up.

This transgender attorney pretended to be a man until it was time to get arrested and then all of a sudden it’s "GET A FEMALE OFFICER NOW" 😂 https://t.co/ZbS63KbqDA — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) March 26, 2026

This video has it all. Better than any Hollywood production. I couldn’t stop watching and laughing. Funniest part is when the trans lawyer, demanding respect as a fake man, requests a female cop when she gets treated like a man https://t.co/JCQpPMj1sR — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) March 26, 2026

Funny how that works.

Here is a bearded lady coming completely unglued when she finds out being trans doesn’t give her the same authority in the real world as it did in college. ☠️ https://t.co/GyQe4U34k4 — 𝙼𝚁. 𝙻𝙴𝙰𝙳𝚂𝙻𝙸𝙽𝙶𝙴𝚁 (@MrLeadslinger) March 26, 2026

This was a thoroughly enjoyable watch, one that I would encourage families to gather around to see https://t.co/4Ln6NVLwXI — Pub (@PubWanghaf) March 26, 2026

It's instructive. Show your children how not to behave in a courtroom.

Half my job is driving to random counties whose names I've just learned and asking a judge to reverse a conviction, even though the prosecutor probably baby sat her kids. I don't even mind being home cooked.



If a job won't let you speak, you pipe down and file something. https://t.co/PGXCBmn06W — Andrew Fleischman (@ASFleischman) March 26, 2026

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“I’M NOT RESISTING”…. as the camera 3 feet away records they/them/it resisting. 😑 https://t.co/MpMtpDmiC1 — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) March 26, 2026

They/Them was absolutely resisting.

Me taking my cat to the vet https://t.co/F19jx4inr9 pic.twitter.com/fEBpPKRbOe — Dr. Richard Harambe (@Richard_Harambe) March 26, 2026

Fair comparison.

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