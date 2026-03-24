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Sunnyright Nails It — Dems Panic Because Proof of Citizenship Might Keep Illegals From Voting

justmindy
justmindy | 7:40 PM on March 24, 2026
AP Photo/Adam Bettcher

One of Twitchy's favorites, Sunnyright, made an excellent point today.

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When they tell you who they are, believe them.

They are really upset illegals can't come in through the airports. 

Isn't that what Chris Murphy said not long ago?

This is also true. This is another layer in what needs to be cleaned up.

Apparently, that is what Democrats believe.

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Florida had a very similar outcome with its election results. This is not a national problem. This is a problem in places run by Democrats. Let's be clear. 

It seems the one place illegals really should not be for any reason is around polling locations.

Every American should have a copy of their birth certificate and social security card. This is just basic documents everyone should have for their own protection. 

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See? Silver linings!

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2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY ICE ILLEGAL ALIEN VOTER ID

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