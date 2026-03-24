Sunnyright Nails It — Dems Panic Because Proof of Citizenship Might Keep Illegals From Voting

One of Twitchy's favorites, Sunnyright, made an excellent point today.

Democrats are currently very mad about two things:



1) Requiring proof of citizenship to vote



2) ICE scaring illegal aliens away from voting sites



Kinda gives away the game. — Sunny (@sunnyright) March 24, 2026

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When they tell you who they are, believe them.

They are really upset illegals can't come in through the airports.

Democrat Party. Stand for Illegal Aliens over American Citizens.https://t.co/6ce4WST0eT — JN S (@JNS_free_speech) March 24, 2026

Isn't that what Chris Murphy said not long ago?

While this is true, the FAR larger fraud happens with voter rolls and mail in ballots.



Cleaning up voter rolls and stricter mail in ballot rules will be the most effective combatant to voter fraud. https://t.co/WiktGgXH7G — jonny hopkins (@mnrube17) March 24, 2026

This is also true. This is another layer in what needs to be cleaned up.

But black people are also not smart enough to get ID s or something ? Do I have that right cretins ? @abbydphillip @Bakari_Sellers https://t.co/pjN3i8N7xo — OldMoney (@SloanRitchey) March 24, 2026

Apparently, that is what Democrats believe.

Just voted in the Danish election. Easiest most drama free experience compared to what we hear from the U.S. got my ballot in the mail with my name and a barcode. Went to my local polling station. Voted. In and out in 5 minutes.

Polls close at 8PM and they’ll have results by… https://t.co/a5XDHvy2OB — amez808 (@amez808) March 24, 2026

Florida had a very similar outcome with its election results. This is not a national problem. This is a problem in places run by Democrats. Let's be clear.

It turns out proving citizenship can be done in a couple of days for free, and who would be intimidated by ice at polling stations? Why would illegals be hanging around polling stations? — BatMan 🇺🇲🇺🇲 (@BBattista1) March 24, 2026

It seems the one place illegals really should not be for any reason is around polling locations.

If it costs any money to get the necessary IDs/documentation, it's a poll tax and 💯 unconstitutional.



It's just that simple. — Gerry 🏔🏔🍺🍪🇺🇸 (@GerryInColorado) March 24, 2026

Every American should have a copy of their birth certificate and social security card. This is just basic documents everyone should have for their own protection.

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They are, after all, what Democrats care about most pic.twitter.com/ZnqQN452Lb — AverageAmerican (@Average00037367) March 24, 2026

Clearing the voter rolls of dead people and those who have moved seem to irk them too. It's a mystery as to why. — Root (@1960Root) March 24, 2026

Even if there are no ice agents at polling places, (and I think they absolutely should be ) the Democrats have talked about it WAY too much so anybody that that’s illegal is going to think ice agents will be there and won’t go

so thank you guys 👍 — zu (@zu75317735) March 24, 2026

See? Silver linings!

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