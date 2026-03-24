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When Merit Meets Melanin: California Scraps Gubernatorial Debate Because of Too Many White People

justmindy
justmindy | 5:40 PM on March 24, 2026
Meme

In case you thought things in California couldn't get any dumber, along comes the Governor race. The debate rules stated the top four candidates in recent polls would earn a place on the debate stage. Seems fair. Well, when they analyzed the polls, the top four candidates were white. Of course, that couldn't be allowed (the horror), so they just cancelled the debate.

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The University of Southern California canceled a gubernatorial debate less than 24 hours before it was supposed to take place Tuesday after facing outrage over including only white candidates.

Concerns about the selection criteria “have created a significant distraction from the issues that matter to voters,” the university said in a brief statement provided Tuesday. U.S.C. and KABC, the Los Angeles television station that was broadcasting the debate, could not reach an agreement on how to allow more candidates, the university said.

The debate had become a flashpoint in the sprawling race to succeed Gov. Gavin Newsom, who is barred by term limits from running again. Eight Democrats and two Republicans have been the most prominent contenders in a large field running in the June 2 primary.

Tuesday’s debate was scheduled to include six candidates — two Republicans and three Democrats who were polling at the top, as well as another Democrat, Matt Mahan, the mayor of San Jose. Mr. Mahan’s polling has been weak, but he has raised millions of dollars from Silicon Valley executives since he entered the race in late January.

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What would people think if there were only white candidates on stage?

With a cloud of noxious gas trailing behind him.

How is such a beautiful state so messed up? Well, obviously that answer is 'it's run by Democrats', but still. 

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Sane people need to be put back in charge.

Bingo!

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2026 ELECTIONS CALIFORNIA ERIC SWALWELL GAVIN NEWSOM DIVERSITY, EQUITY, AND INCLUSION

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PSYCHO ALERT: Gavin Newsom Asks X If He Resembles a Famous Movie Character and ... OOF! Grateful Calvin
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