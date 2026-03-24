When Merit Meets Melanin: California Scraps Gubernatorial Debate Because of Too Many White People

In case you thought things in California couldn't get any dumber, along comes the Governor race. The debate rules stated the top four candidates in recent polls would earn a place on the debate stage. Seems fair. Well, when they analyzed the polls, the top four candidates were white. Of course, that couldn't be allowed (the horror), so they just cancelled the debate.

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The University of Southern California canceled a gubernatorial debate less than 24 hours before it was supposed to take place Tuesday after facing outrage over including only white candidates. Concerns about the selection criteria “have created a significant distraction from the issues that matter to voters,” the university said in a brief statement provided Tuesday. U.S.C. and KABC, the Los Angeles television station that was broadcasting the debate, could not reach an agreement on how to allow more candidates, the university said. The debate had become a flashpoint in the sprawling race to succeed Gov. Gavin Newsom, who is barred by term limits from running again. Eight Democrats and two Republicans have been the most prominent contenders in a large field running in the June 2 primary. Tuesday’s debate was scheduled to include six candidates — two Republicans and three Democrats who were polling at the top, as well as another Democrat, Matt Mahan, the mayor of San Jose. Mr. Mahan’s polling has been weak, but he has raised millions of dollars from Silicon Valley executives since he entered the race in late January.

Breaking News: USC canceled a California governor’s debate on short notice after facing outrage over including only white candidates. https://t.co/6D4VV2KzdO — The New York Times (@nytimes) March 24, 2026

What would people think if there were only white candidates on stage?

Eric Swalwell rolling into the next California Governor Debate. https://t.co/S9On6ITJ6S pic.twitter.com/Q7xNvMyM6J — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 24, 2026

With a cloud of noxious gas trailing behind him.

This is my absolute favorite state to just stand back and watch https://t.co/8GHY2nJZ2x — Caleb Hammer (@sircalebhammer) March 24, 2026

How is such a beautiful state so messed up? Well, obviously that answer is 'it's run by Democrats', but still.

Checking in on the “Woke is being put away” crowd.



This sort of stuff has become totally ingrained on the institutional Left. It’s not going anywhere. Not voluntarily, at least.



Asking the Left to abandon Wokeism is like asking a member of the Taliban to become an apostate from… https://t.co/280JTZQQFd — Christian Heiens 🏛 (@ChristianHeiens) March 24, 2026

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This is not funny. This is disturbing. https://t.co/623gjGWl30 — Wesley Yang (@wesyang) March 24, 2026

We have to stop doing stuff like this man https://t.co/dgCatmTaPi — Rotimi Adeoye (@_rotimia) March 24, 2026

Sane people need to be put back in charge.

Hilarious because I’m sure they desperately wanted non “white candidates” but unfortunately they used objective criteria of electability and zero of the non “white candidates” have anything resembling a viable campaign or fundraising.



So they scrapped the whole thing.

🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/wlKqUgayWW — BKactual (@BravoKiloActual) March 24, 2026

Bingo!

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