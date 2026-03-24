The Mask Comes Off: Obama Confesses Obamacare Was Only Step One Toward Destroying American Healthcare

Barack Obama took to X to admit what conservatives always knew ... Obamacare was just a 'first step'. Yes, a first step to socialized medicine and destroying our healthcare system. He's already made it exponentially worse.
The day the Affordable Care Act passed was one of my proudest moments as president, because it meant that millions of Americans would have access to health care, some for the first time.— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) March 23, 2026
The ACA also prevented insurance companies from denying people with pre-existing conditions…
That is why I've lost my health insurance. I cannot afford $1,000 a month for what used be a "catastrophic" plan that cost $100 a month.— Disaffected (@DisaffectedPod) March 23, 2026
I'm a heart patient with no health insurance because of your health care plan.
Millions are in the same boat. https://t.co/2NuF2eeE6A
Obama doesn't want to acknowledge that truth.
Barack Hussein Obama is now openly admitting the unAffordable Care Act was a “first step” towards socialized medici e.— DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) March 23, 2026
Cloward Piven strategy.
It was designed to fail. https://t.co/MUBm6P37p3
and Democrats are doing all they can to make sure that happens.
Repeal and replace Obamacare. https://t.co/czvTcxv0Be pic.twitter.com/DJ5EXBNLqT— Senator Rand Paul (@SenRandPaul) March 23, 2026
The GOP should have done it long ago.
Why is it necessary to subsidize premiums for plans purchased through the "AFFORDABLE" Care Act?— Shipwreckedcrew (@shipwreckedcrew) March 23, 2026
Is the title an oxymoron? https://t.co/wvWfcTDCns
Obamacare is named after a moron, so that tracks.
"But the ACA was always meant to be a first step"— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 23, 2026
That's not how it was sold but we always knew the ACA was always meant to be a first step. https://t.co/fR64TyexgU
At least he finally admits it.
Thank you for destroying the profession!! https://t.co/GS6jhjROhD— Brent A. Williams, MD (@BrentAWilliams2) March 23, 2026
Obamacare has been a total failure. It has made healthcare more expensive and less accessible.— Brigitte Gabriel (@ACTBrigitte) March 23, 2026
But we shouldn't ignore the fact that Obama was elected on this singular issue, and the need for better, cheaper, and more transparent healthcare.
Republicans should step up. https://t.co/als8gMck4E
At this point, Republicans are also complicit. They should have had an alternative and fixed this.
The day the ACA was jammed down our throats unconstitutionally, was the beginning of the END of quality healthcare in America. Yes you and Pelosi “you gotta pass it to know what’s in it” should ROT for what you did. https://t.co/Cl8BtlckRp— Dr. Lynn Fynn-derella🐭 (@Fynnderella1) March 23, 2026
Don't forget Obama's lie about 'you can keep your Doctor'.
Ah yes the brilliant top mind plan to reduce healthcare costs by making it even harder for healthcare providers to offer competitive services.— MentisWave 🐍🚁 (@MentisWave) March 23, 2026
Truly, it accomplished so much! https://t.co/T0WXlmvDRe pic.twitter.com/ya6fN4JSkg
Obamacare did and continues to destroy health insurance for Americans.— Priya Patel (@priyaee) March 23, 2026
You’re a lying moron who screwed over the American people countless times.
Please do us all a favor and leave public life entirely. https://t.co/2qGpVMHcZ1
Ruined our entire healthcare system https://t.co/VexYbV9K2K— The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) March 23, 2026
Just as he intended.
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