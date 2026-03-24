The Mask Comes Off: Obama Confesses Obamacare Was Only Step One Toward Destroying American Healthcare

Barack Obama took to X to admit what conservatives always knew ... Obamacare was just a 'first step'. Yes, a first step to socialized medicine and destroying our healthcare system. He's already made it exponentially worse.

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The day the Affordable Care Act passed was one of my proudest moments as president, because it meant that millions of Americans would have access to health care, some for the first time.



The ACA also prevented insurance companies from denying people with pre-existing conditions… — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) March 23, 2026

That is why I've lost my health insurance. I cannot afford $1,000 a month for what used be a "catastrophic" plan that cost $100 a month.



I'm a heart patient with no health insurance because of your health care plan.



Millions are in the same boat. https://t.co/2NuF2eeE6A — Disaffected (@DisaffectedPod) March 23, 2026

Obama doesn't want to acknowledge that truth.

Barack Hussein Obama is now openly admitting the unAffordable Care Act was a “first step” towards socialized medici e.



Cloward Piven strategy.



It was designed to fail. https://t.co/MUBm6P37p3 — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) March 23, 2026

and Democrats are doing all they can to make sure that happens.

The GOP should have done it long ago.

Why is it necessary to subsidize premiums for plans purchased through the "AFFORDABLE" Care Act?



Is the title an oxymoron? https://t.co/wvWfcTDCns — Shipwreckedcrew (@shipwreckedcrew) March 23, 2026

Obamacare is named after a moron, so that tracks.

"But the ACA was always meant to be a first step"



That's not how it was sold but we always knew the ACA was always meant to be a first step. https://t.co/fR64TyexgU — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 23, 2026

At least he finally admits it.

Thank you for destroying the profession!! https://t.co/GS6jhjROhD — Brent A. Williams, MD (@BrentAWilliams2) March 23, 2026

Obamacare has been a total failure. It has made healthcare more expensive and less accessible.



But we shouldn't ignore the fact that Obama was elected on this singular issue, and the need for better, cheaper, and more transparent healthcare.



Republicans should step up. https://t.co/als8gMck4E — Brigitte Gabriel (@ACTBrigitte) March 23, 2026

At this point, Republicans are also complicit. They should have had an alternative and fixed this.

The day the ACA was jammed down our throats unconstitutionally, was the beginning of the END of quality healthcare in America. Yes you and Pelosi “you gotta pass it to know what’s in it” should ROT for what you did. https://t.co/Cl8BtlckRp — Dr. Lynn Fynn-derella🐭 (@Fynnderella1) March 23, 2026

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Don't forget Obama's lie about 'you can keep your Doctor'.

Ah yes the brilliant top mind plan to reduce healthcare costs by making it even harder for healthcare providers to offer competitive services.



Truly, it accomplished so much! https://t.co/T0WXlmvDRe pic.twitter.com/ya6fN4JSkg — MentisWave 🐍🚁 (@MentisWave) March 23, 2026

Obamacare did and continues to destroy health insurance for Americans.



You’re a lying moron who screwed over the American people countless times.



Please do us all a favor and leave public life entirely. https://t.co/2qGpVMHcZ1 — Priya Patel (@priyaee) March 23, 2026

Ruined our entire healthcare system https://t.co/VexYbV9K2K — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) March 23, 2026

Just as he intended.

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