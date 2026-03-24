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The Mask Comes Off: Obama Confesses Obamacare Was Only Step One Toward Destroying American Healthcare

justmindy
justmindy | 7:30 AM on March 24, 2026
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

Barack Obama took to X to admit what conservatives always knew ... Obamacare was just a 'first step'. Yes, a first step to socialized medicine and destroying our healthcare system. He's already made it exponentially worse.

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Obama doesn't want to acknowledge that truth.

and Democrats are doing all they can to make sure that happens.

The GOP should have done it long ago.

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Obamacare is named after a moron, so that tracks.

At least he finally admits it.

At this point, Republicans are also complicit. They should have had an alternative and fixed this. 

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Don't forget Obama's lie about 'you can keep your Doctor'. 

Just as he intended.

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