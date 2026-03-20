Tim Walz Complains WH 'Cutting Off' MN Health Care Funds—Funny, That's $250M Less...
Cruel Hoax Targets Erika Kirk: Shopping Spree Lie Exposed as Sick Attack on...
Tattoo Breakthrough: Elizabeth Warren Gives Graham Platner’s Nazi Ink a Pass, Endorses Him...
VIP
Vox Profiles the ‘Ragebait Candidate’ to Whom Young GOP Voters Are Paying Attention
Dem Mazie Hirono Claims Illegal Aliens Won’t Break Our Election Laws Because They...
CNN’s Brian Stelter to Lead Ole Miss Panel on How Media Can Regain...
Criminal Migrant in UK Beats Deportation, Arguing His Son Can’t Tolerate Foreign Chicken...
Zohran Mamdani Furious That Judge Has Ordered Deportation of City Council Employee
Minneapolis Mayor Runs Through the City in New Tourism Video Following ICE Surge
VIP
No Roses for Taylor: Bachelorette Season Starring Mormon Wives Star Taylor Frankie Paul...
NBC News: 'Experts Say' Killing of Iranian Leader Doesn't Mean Israel Is Winning...
Pittsburgh Schools: Sorry Kids, No In-Person School—The NFL Needs Roads Clear for Their...
Two Women Face Prison Time for Stalking an ICE Agent They Followed Home
Chuck Norris Hospitalized? Nah, Hawaii Had a Chuck Norris Emergency – The Internet's...

Left-On-Left Crime: Mehdi Hasan Dubs Bill Clinton 'Liar' + 'Epstein Class' Because He Criticized Arafat

justmindy
justmindy | 8:15 AM on March 20, 2026
Twitter

It's so fun when the Left starts eating each other. 

Bill Clinton dropped a truth bomb about trying to give Palestine land long ago and nothing would satisfy them. He made it clear they are the problem and obviously, that's true. Well, Mehdi didn't like that. Mehdi wants to play martyr and pretend the Palestinians have constantly been mistreated and abused and that's why it's acceptable for them to terrorize innocent Israelis. 

Advertisement

Also, the rest of the Arab world won't allow the people of Gaza to come into their countries and immigrate. Wonder why that is? Maybe because they are known troublemakers who cause problems.

To be fair, this is true about Bill Clinton. He and Epstein were besties. 

Because Mehdi is a coward.

Apparently, just to torture the rest of us.

Recommended

So... Extradition? Republic of Somaliland Drops Some CRAZY-DAMNING Receipts About Ilhan Omar (Thread)
Sam J.
Advertisement

Mehdi doesn't want any pushback. He can't handle it.

Advertisement

Mehdi thinks he knows better than everyone. He always thinks he's the smartest man in the room.

If something is in opposition to his narrative, he refuses to acknowledge it.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

 

Tags:

BILL CLINTON GAZA ISRAEL JEFFREY EPSTEIN PALESTINIANS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

So... Extradition? Republic of Somaliland Drops Some CRAZY-DAMNING Receipts About Ilhan Omar (Thread)
Sam J.
Cruel Hoax Targets Erika Kirk: Shopping Spree Lie Exposed as Sick Attack on Widow Amid Alo Privacy Breach
justmindy
Tim Walz Complains WH 'Cutting Off' MN Health Care Funds—Funny, That's $250M Less for the Somali Scams
justmindy
Zohran Mamdani Furious That Judge Has Ordered Deportation of City Council Employee
Brett T.
CNN’s Brian Stelter to Lead Ole Miss Panel on How Media Can Regain Public Trust, Laughter Ensues
Warren Squire
Tattoo Breakthrough: Elizabeth Warren Gives Graham Platner’s Nazi Ink a Pass, Endorses Him For Senate
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

So... Extradition? Republic of Somaliland Drops Some CRAZY-DAMNING Receipts About Ilhan Omar (Thread) Sam J.
Advertisement