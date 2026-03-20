Left-On-Left Crime: Mehdi Hasan Dubs Bill Clinton 'Liar' + 'Epstein Class' Because He Criticized Arafat

It's so fun when the Left starts eating each other.

Bill Clinton dropped a truth bomb about trying to give Palestine land long ago and nothing would satisfy them. He made it clear they are the problem and obviously, that's true. Well, Mehdi didn't like that. Mehdi wants to play martyr and pretend the Palestinians have constantly been mistreated and abused and that's why it's acceptable for them to terrorize innocent Israelis.

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The underlying claim by Clinton is absolutely true. He tried harder than almost anyone to move both sides to a peaceful agreement, but Arafat wasn't interested. The entire Arab world shook their head in disbelief when he walked away from the discussions. https://t.co/hipEOCQ73F — Destiny | Steven Bonnell II (@TheOmniLiberal) March 20, 2026

Also, the rest of the Arab world won't allow the people of Gaza to come into their countries and immigrate. Wonder why that is? Maybe because they are known troublemakers who cause problems.

"Epstein class."



This dude doesn't seem to have anything worth saying any more. https://t.co/eNXESDTvdr — Andrew Fleischman (@ASFleischman) March 20, 2026

To be fair, this is true about Bill Clinton. He and Epstein were besties.

Why are the comments off? https://t.co/2J0lYVCkab — Liberal Hegemony Enjoyer (@LiberalHegemony) March 20, 2026

Because Mehdi is a coward.

Can anyone tell me why he decided to move to the us? Was it simply to spread antisemitism? https://t.co/13HSJbGg5Y — johnnywalkerlefthook (@johnnywalkerle2) March 19, 2026

Apparently, just to torture the rest of us.

He turned off replies because he knows he’s wrong.



The quote attributed to Clinton in the OP isn’t actually what he said either.



You would think that a “journalist” would notice that, especially given how well-known the real quote is. https://t.co/jTJhiqRhfE — Kyle (@NYPoliticsTakes) March 20, 2026

@mehdirhasan Is a liar here and history clearly shows this https://t.co/TLYFLHHdDS — Kevin Goldman (@KevinGoldman10) March 20, 2026

Bill Clinton is actually not lying at all about this. That’s why Mehdi Hasan has blocked his replies. I’ve noticed quite a few Muslims on X who spew their lies and block their comments. 🤔 They’re usually the first to cry, “Freedom of Speech” as well. https://t.co/PSlHh3rSgQ — Jules (@jules4U44) March 19, 2026

Mehdi doesn't want any pushback. He can't handle it.

Well, let’s see. Everyone who was there confirms what the President, who ran the talks, says. Secretary of State Albright. Lead negotiator Dennis Ross. The Saudi Ambassador.



Little Mehdi was, what, 8 years old?



But he says they’re all “lying”, so….. https://t.co/2Vz3xxu7jU — Jeff Robbins (@jeffreysrobbins) March 20, 2026

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Mehdi thinks he knows better than everyone. He always thinks he's the smartest man in the room.

Arafat turned the deal down twice. We all know that's true. https://t.co/x9lC2V4ewe — Voters chose this chaos. (@astutelygarish) March 20, 2026

How does this guy still have a following?!?!?



In this instance, he is arguing against something that is widely recognized as a fact, not an opinion… https://t.co/AxptzGiWRW — nofakeblake (@nofakeblake1) March 20, 2026

If something is in opposition to his narrative, he refuses to acknowledge it.

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