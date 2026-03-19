Scott Jennings Nails It: Hypocrisy Alert – Alito Flag Scandal vs. Mamdani Wife's Terror Glorification

In the last few days, it has been revealed Zohran Mamdani's wife is just overall a terrible person with awful opinions. She sides with terrorists and uses racial slurs. Mamdani seems to believe his wife is a 'private citizen' and her behavior should not come under a microscope. With that in mind, Scott Jennings has a question.
Remember when the national media tried to impeach Justice Alito because his wife hung up George Washington’s flag on their porch? https://t.co/jp4QJTzHL3— Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) March 19, 2026
Why does a flag flying at Justice Alito's private home suddenly become national news and grounds for ethics complaints? Fair question. The obvious answer: Democrats operate under one set of rules, Republicans under another. For anything involving a (D), it's always different—no scrutiny, no outrage, no problem.
I mean pic.twitter.com/z3YcIWf1pq— Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) March 19, 2026
Unfortunately, Alito isn't a raging Leftist so his wife is not a private citizen, apparently.
Tweet Tweet— The Bird or “Sir Birdy” (@OneTrue_Birdy) March 19, 2026
Leftists been hypocritical for a long, long, time.
I think it is why they wake up each morning. https://t.co/tpRH77ne1G
They wake up every morning to be very faux offended and then be entirely hypocritical about the Right.
Media: https://t.co/1matysxciB pic.twitter.com/hQNsYMNKmw— Sean Southard (@SeanSouthardGOP) March 19, 2026
Recommended
Crazy stuff the media ignores https://t.co/Ak8gNaWSgc— Dave Sholes (@DavidgSholes) March 19, 2026
Things that make ya go huh? https://t.co/GNEBkCodHi— SeaWolf (@NatALeeBurg) March 19, 2026
Indeed.
Imagine the headlines if a Republican Mayor’s wife liked posts celebrating a terrorist attack. The media would be calling for immediate resignation. Instead, with Zohran Mamdani, we get "it’s a private matter."— Trumpvictory2028 (@trumpvictory24) March 19, 2026
The Hypocracy!!!
If Mamdani was a Republican, he would have been made to resign by now.
*channeling an @abbydphillip voice*— SoylentGreenIsPeople (@Rarely_Wrong) March 19, 2026
“But Scott…Scott, Scott, Scott…that was Them. It’s…Scott, Scott, Scott…it’s different when it’s Them, Scott.”
March 19, 2026
#BlackAmericans Already KNEW.— Paris Sorel (@ParisSorel) March 19, 2026
I said Black Americans/ descendants of Slaves .
Ok. pic.twitter.com/56i8QyVYTJ
This is a fair point.
March 19, 2026
She really is a gross person.
I do but since the media doesn’t drum a steady beat for it, most people won’t remember. Not sure who is worse- the media or my fellow citizens.— Pamela Dunnam (@dunnam_pamela) March 19, 2026
Doesn't matter. She is a minority and a radical Dem. Not only the media ignores it, the Dem party endorses this.— Mooseman169 (@mooseman169) March 19, 2026
The Democrats agree with her.
Yeah Conservatives need to quit bowing to fake liberal outrage. Their side doesn’t care who they offend & are never held accountable.— Laurel (@laurel_prolife) March 19, 2026
Conservatives need to stop caring what they think.
Bet the Dems or mainstream media won’t even mention this.— Cwhoa (@Cwhoa35124) March 19, 2026
If they do, it will be to defend it.
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