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Scott Jennings Nails It: Hypocrisy Alert – Alito Flag Scandal vs. Mamdani Wife's Terror Glorification

justmindy
justmindy | 5:00 PM on March 19, 2026
Twitchy

In the last few days, it has been revealed Zohran Mamdani's wife is just overall a terrible person with awful opinions. She sides with terrorists and uses racial slurs. Mamdani seems to believe his wife is a 'private citizen' and her behavior should not come under a microscope. With that in mind, Scott Jennings has a question.

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Why does a flag flying at Justice Alito's private home suddenly become national news and grounds for ethics complaints? Fair question. The obvious answer: Democrats operate under one set of rules, Republicans under another. For anything involving a (D), it's always different—no scrutiny, no outrage, no problem.

Unfortunately, Alito isn't a raging Leftist so his wife is not a private citizen, apparently.

They wake up every morning to be very faux offended and then be entirely hypocritical about the Right.

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Sam J.
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Indeed.

If Mamdani was a Republican, he would have been made to resign by now.

This is a fair point.

She really is a gross person.

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The Democrats agree with her.

Conservatives need to stop caring what they think.

If they do, it will be to defend it.

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DEMOCRAT PARTY MEDIA BIAS SCOTT JENNINGS ZOHRAN MAMDANI

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