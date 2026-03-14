Jemele Hill's Hot Take: Blue Collar Jobs Are a Conspiracy to Keep the...
Videos of Depositions of DOGE Bros Were Apparently Posted to Make Them Look...
Pro-Gun Activists Hand Out Free 30-Round AR-15 Magazines Outside Virginia State Capitol
Mask-Wearing Liberal White Women Hold ICE Agents at Bay With Crossed Arms and...
French Lectures on GOP 'Slide' to Pro-Choice—Forgets He Hailed Extremist Talarico as the...
Gun-Toting Man Wearing Tactical Gear Sneaks Into Texas Elementary School
VIP
Grave Robbery, NYC Style: Mamdani Proposes 50% 'Death Tax' on Middle-Class Inheritances
White Liberal Women Now Twerking on ICE Agents to Defend Gang Members –...
BOMBSHELL SMOKING GUN Allegedly Captures Erika Kirk Scheduling Underage Girls for Jeffrey...
DataRepublican Schools Clown Who Doxxed 'Bully' Cynical Publius
Iranian Official Telling Trump His Demands for Ending the War Is 'Sounding Like...
Jennifer Welch Furious Biden Didn’t Act Fast and Fascist Enough to Stop the...
NY Times Spotted Doing Their Thing Again in Headline About the Michigan Synagogue...
All Guilty! ‘Imaginary’ Antifa Terrorists Who Targeted ICE in Texas Face Real Time...

White Liberal's New American Dream: Flee to Super-White Switzerland

justmindy
justmindy | 8:30 PM on March 14, 2026
AP Photo/Markus Schreiber

Liberals really are so dumb. The latest example is the white woman who moved from 'racist' United States to Switzerland, one of the whitest places in the world.

Advertisement

It's almost like Switzerland is safe because they have strict laws and immigration standards. What a concept.

Also, Switzerland absolutely detains illegals. 

It's why people also love Japan, it's safe. They just would rail against those same laws in America though.

Recommended

Videos of Depositions of DOGE Bros Were Apparently Posted to Make Them Look Bad, Not Based
Brett T.
Advertisement

They say the love diversity, but always choose to move to white majority countries. 

Most of the 'immigrants' come from Germany, Italy, Portugal and France. They estimate there are approximately 10k illegals in Switzerland living under the radar. That's the amount of people Biden let in in one hour. 

Advertisement

Like when they insist real socialism has never been tried. Heh.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION LIBERAL MEDIA SOCIALISM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Videos of Depositions of DOGE Bros Were Apparently Posted to Make Them Look Bad, Not Based
Brett T.
Mask-Wearing Liberal White Women Hold ICE Agents at Bay With Crossed Arms and Umbrellas
Brett T.
DataRepublican Schools Clown Who Doxxed 'Bully' Cynical Publius
Brett T.
BOMBSHELL SMOKING GUN Allegedly Captures Erika Kirk Scheduling Underage Girls for Jeffrey Epstein
Brett T.
Jemele Hill's Hot Take: Blue Collar Jobs Are a Conspiracy to Keep the Poors in Overalls
justmindy
Veterans on X OBLITERATE Bond Trader Rando For Claiming That 'No One In the Military Wants to Serve'
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Videos of Depositions of DOGE Bros Were Apparently Posted to Make Them Look Bad, Not Based Brett T.
Advertisement