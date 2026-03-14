White Liberal's New American Dream: Flee to Super-White Switzerland

Liberals really are so dumb. The latest example is the white woman who moved from 'racist' United States to Switzerland, one of the whitest places in the world.

Just saw a video of a white liberal woman saying the new American Dream is leaving the country. 🙄 She is pushing a stroller through some beautiful scenery and using the hashtag #Switzerland.



A country that is 93% white and has stricter immigration laws than the United States.… — Kali Fontanilla (@KaliFontanilla) March 14, 2026

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It's almost like Switzerland is safe because they have strict laws and immigration standards. What a concept.

This is actually ridiculously common among small, white, female content creators who talk about leaving the US for a better life.



I've seen them posting about moving to Poland, Russia, Switzerland, Japan etc. And, when people in the comments ask them what they like about the new… https://t.co/OCf7FoJJHb — Dr. Sydney Watson (@SydneyLWatson) March 14, 2026

Also, Switzerland absolutely detains illegals.

The U.S. isn't viewed as a normal country. It's not even considered to be a country by some. That's why liberals hold the U.S. to a different standard. "We weren't designed that way" is their reasoning when forced to reconcile the contradiction. https://t.co/TR9i3OzgbD — Agent Max Remington, For Country 🇺🇸 (@AgentMax90) March 14, 2026

People do love Switzerland, but laws are very strict. Zero tolerance for litter, too! (which is good!) https://t.co/odjDvbfVvE — Decode the World (@Decode_Z_World) March 14, 2026

It's why people also love Japan, it's safe. They just would rail against those same laws in America though.

Pay attention, not only to what people say...

But also to: WHAT THEY DO. https://t.co/Obyxz592wJ — Arthur Frelling Dent (@ArthurFrDent) March 14, 2026

They say the love diversity, but always choose to move to white majority countries.

Irony is never in short supply these days. https://t.co/g5E489vBhj — David (@davidfindlaymus) March 14, 2026

More than 30% of the population in Switzerland was born abroad. There are no train checkpoints where one must show citizenship papers. Completely untrue. Switzerland is certainly majority "white", although the percentage is unknown because no one would even consider tracking… — Enrico Pareto (@InsideOfMobile) March 14, 2026

Most of the 'immigrants' come from Germany, Italy, Portugal and France. They estimate there are approximately 10k illegals in Switzerland living under the radar. That's the amount of people Biden let in in one hour.

These are the same women who like to cosplay Handmaids, and who are now rooting for Iran. — Lucy Stone (@lucystone1871) March 14, 2026

A friend moved to Switzerland. He was assaulted in a bar for being a (white) foreigner.



The police didn't give a toss. His colleagues said they would be unlikely to worry about a non-citizen being assaulted.



But hey, at least she's not in fascist America. — Eliot Ranch (@eliotranch) March 14, 2026

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It's like when they say socialism works, but can only name predominantly white Nordic countries — Suhn Uvabich (@Demoney1979) March 14, 2026

Like when they insist real socialism has never been tried. Heh.

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