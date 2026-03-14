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Jemele Hill's Hot Take: Blue Collar Jobs Are a Conspiracy to Keep the Poors in Overalls

justmindy
justmindy | 9:30 PM on March 14, 2026
Showtime via AP

Jemele Hill is once again being dumb on Elon Musk's internet.

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Jemele thinks the rich people just want the poors to go into trades and wouldn't encourage their own kids to skip college. That's just not true. 

Getting a trade and making good money is a path to establishing generational wealth for your family. 

There are linemen, electricians and plumbers making six figures in their early 20's. If they make good choices, they can amass wealth.

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Jemele thinks she is better than everyone else. 

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It's important to choose your advisers wisely.

Jemele also doesn't understand the earning potential for a blue-collar worker who is very good at what they do.

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ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE ECONOMY EDUCATION ELON MUSK TRADE

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