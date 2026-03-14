Jemele Hill's Hot Take: Blue Collar Jobs Are a Conspiracy to Keep the Poors in Overalls

Jemele Hill is once again being dumb on Elon Musk's internet.

Notice how really rich people keep encouraging people to go into trades, but none of them would want that for their own children. There’s nothing wrong with trades, but what they’re really trying to do is create a nation of service workers and laborers. People who remain in… https://t.co/4KiafyU0vG — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) March 14, 2026

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Jemele thinks the rich people just want the poors to go into trades and wouldn't encourage their own kids to skip college. That's just not true.

This critique only makes sense if you believe really rich people are the same as everyone else, that their wealth comes from random chance like winning the lottery.



The truth: they’re high human capital, as are their kids. Most people can maximize their earnings in the trades.… https://t.co/HJ6GPED3hS — Diane Yap (@RealDianeYap) March 14, 2026

Getting a trade and making good money is a path to establishing generational wealth for your family.

There's good reason to believe that AI will render many white-collar occupations obsolete. Rich folks' talk about the trades is genuine. — TruthMaxxer (@Reasonmaxxing) March 14, 2026

I hate when people who never worked in skilled trades or did any research on salary, the shortage, etc to educate themselves tweet stuff like this. It does far more harm than good. https://t.co/9PX10WW8av — Alan Holmes (@oh_HOLMES) March 14, 2026

There are linemen, electricians and plumbers making six figures in their early 20's. If they make good choices, they can amass wealth.

You’re out of touch on this one @jemelehill. The trades are one of the best paths you can take if you’re a man that doesn’t have the resources/connections to truly excel in corporate. Nothing wrong with the corporate but you can make a GREAT life for your family in the trades. https://t.co/gXSovJ0P2o — Mailbox (@PosterboyMail) March 14, 2026

“People who remain in service to them”?



Would it be more virtuous to be a media personality that advocates for & speaks on their behalf?



Perhaps consider that these trades people find value in their jobs - which provide great middle class wages & benefits. https://t.co/ugOVKH4ZqA — Willie McNabb 🐗 (@WillieMcNabb) March 14, 2026

Jemele thinks she is better than everyone else.

I don’t normally engage with talking heads…but I feel the need to point out just how wrong Jemele is here!



Master a trade…learn the business side of it working for someone for a few years…open your own shop…don’t be an idiot…build generational wealth!



The path is there! https://t.co/AzjZgDbElv — Jordan Nelson (@JNelly43) March 14, 2026

This is why you don’t listen to people like @jemelehill. The IQ is too low to provide any value. Cuz trades will clear 6 figures. Going into $100k in debt to work a $50k job is insanely dumb.



This is why it’s important to have someone intelligent with platforms. Jemele ain’t it https://t.co/9HHCWFNLKp — Ray Hastings (@SUG4RR4Y) March 14, 2026

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It's important to choose your advisers wisely.

We need doctors and lawyers and scientists the same way we need mechanics for your Benz and plumbers for your house. JH and this Democratic Party nonsense is out of touch with real working class people https://t.co/YfnzhhBzNL — Jamal Brown (@JamalBrownShow) March 14, 2026

Jemele also doesn't understand the earning potential for a blue-collar worker who is very good at what they do.

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