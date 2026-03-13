Treason in Times Square? Crowds Proclaim Loyalty to Islamic Republic, Chant 'Shame, Shame USA' at Rally

In Times Square, in the city where Mayor Mamdani has been hosting Iftar meals while the attendees sat on carpets, a rally was held today where they proclaimed support for the 'Islamic Republic'.

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NOW: “We Proclaim Our Support for Islamic Republic” speaker announced as crowds chant “Shame Shame USA” at Times Square protest billed as a “Quds Rally,” where demonstrators also held portraits of Ayatollah and waved a Hezbollah flag as counterprotesters gathered nearby.



Video… pic.twitter.com/vM0K9R5xic — Oliya Scootercaster 🛴 (@ScooterCasterNY) March 13, 2026

At one time in America, people would have been deported for less than this.

Who let these people in? https://t.co/QqmmvlMsMs — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) March 13, 2026

We shouldn't let this happen in America. https://t.co/bmy8ZKgkwa — Garret Lewis (@GarretLewis) March 13, 2026

America has grown too complacent and comfortable with enemies among us.

So are political leaders going to condemn this? https://t.co/ev9YL4ELpu — Solly & Yossi (@Ok_Solly) March 13, 2026

Ro Khanna and Mamdani will say they stand with them, actually.

Zohran Mamdani's version of The Bachelor is next-level bizarre: contestants clawing for the rose just to win "Terror Sympathizer of the Month" and a VIP invite to Gracie Mansion's iftar dinners.https://t.co/BRQcAsYYWY — MAGAPatriotNY (@TrumpPatriotNY) March 13, 2026

He'll invite them for dinner at the Governor's Mansion any day now. He'll say they are misunderstood and over exuberant and obviously it's all Israel's fault.

If any of these people are on some sort student visa then they should be deported. https://t.co/BVHZKxGWkm — Mike, the Brooklyn smartass *or so I've been told* (@brooklynmike21) March 13, 2026

How is it different from a "we support al-Qaida" rally or a "we support ISIS" rally? https://t.co/o2nvm4vVTp — Avraham Goldstein (@AvrahamGoldste3) March 13, 2026

It is no different.

Treason in the streets of NYC https://t.co/1MrSQbeolf — Kfir-Ariel (@Kfir_Ariel) March 13, 2026

This is exactly why Americans are anti Muslim. They are a deadly infestation. Until our leaders call this out...it will continue to decay everything else in US. https://t.co/MwGOR3FPsM — Blondhorsecrazy (@BlondhorsecrZy) March 13, 2026

I'm critical of the war, but this is outright treason and should be death penalty stuff https://t.co/wU3l8EmOFO — Ben Whedon (@whedonwins) March 13, 2026

imagine seeing a osama bin laden appreciation protest in nyc after 9/11. these people would be gone immediately. We were once a serious country https://t.co/VfVIsYFSCb — 🧘🏼‍♀️ (@scanniiball) March 13, 2026

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They would have been run out of the country.

Again, this is treason and sedition. Openly supporting our enemies in times of war.



This isn't a protest over tax policy or street signs. They are openly anti-United States and supporting our enemies.



Clearly they should be stripped of green cards or denaturalized and deported https://t.co/hvVS5OXSpv — Richard Hasse 🇺🇸 (@RichardHasse) March 14, 2026

At some point, America is going to have to get serious about combatting homegrown terrorism.

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