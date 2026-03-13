Lefty Outlets: Just a Guy Avenging Innocent Family. Reality: Hezbollah Ties All Along
Trump Bombs Kharg Island Military Sites, Spares Oil—Warns Iran to Leave Strait of...
Biden DOJ's Masterstroke: 'Sorry, Not Sorry' Letter for Straw Buyer Who Then Armed...
‘This Is a Case About Swinging D***s:’ A Dissent Goes THERE on Transgender...
Oh Joy: Fake Dr. Jill Biden Drops Memoir LITERALLY No One Asked For
VIP
The Cost of Real Community: Showing Up When It's Inconvenient
Cuba's 'Never Bend the Knee' Pledge Meets Reality: Now in Talks with Trump
Congrats to Dearborn: Your Mayor Just Invented the 'Tragic Family Loss' Defense for...
Babylon Bee Breaks the Story About CNN's Much Needed Format Change After an...
Chuck Todd Finds Out the Hard Way That There IS Such a Thing...
Why the Constitution Protected Religion
The Free Press Does the 'Norm': The REAL Problem in America Is the...
Dem Sen. Mazie Hirono Accidentally Made the 'Best Endorsement for the SAVE America...
New Ayatollah Incapacitated: Trump, Hegseth Deliver Iran Updates

Treason in Times Square? Crowds Proclaim Loyalty to Islamic Republic, Chant 'Shame, Shame USA' at Rally

justmindy
justmindy | 9:02 PM on March 13, 2026
Various

In Times Square, in the city where Mayor Mamdani has been hosting Iftar meals while the attendees sat on carpets, a rally was held today where they proclaimed support for the 'Islamic Republic'. 

Advertisement

At one time in America, people would have been deported for less than this. 

America has grown too complacent and comfortable with enemies among us. 

Ro Khanna and Mamdani will say they stand with them, actually.

Recommended

‘This Is a Case About Swinging D***s:’ A Dissent Goes THERE on Transgender Issues (LAWSPLAINING)
Aaron Walker
Advertisement

He'll invite them for dinner at the Governor's Mansion any day now. He'll say they are misunderstood and over exuberant and obviously it's all Israel's fault. 

It is no different.

Advertisement

They would have been run out of the country. 

At some point, America is going to have to get serious about combatting homegrown terrorism.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

DOMESTIC TERRORISM ISLAM ISLAMIC TERRORISM NEW YORK ZOHRAN MAMDANI

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

‘This Is a Case About Swinging D***s:’ A Dissent Goes THERE on Transgender Issues (LAWSPLAINING)
Aaron Walker
Chuck Todd Finds Out the Hard Way That There IS Such a Thing As a Stupid Question
Grateful Calvin
Lefty Outlets: Just a Guy Avenging Innocent Family. Reality: Hezbollah Ties All Along
justmindy
Trump Bombs Kharg Island Military Sites, Spares Oil—Warns Iran to Leave Strait of Hormuz Open
justmindy
Biden DOJ's Masterstroke: 'Sorry, Not Sorry' Letter for Straw Buyer Who Then Armed an ISIS Fanboy to Kill
justmindy
Oh Joy: Fake Dr. Jill Biden Drops Memoir LITERALLY No One Asked For
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

‘This Is a Case About Swinging D***s:’ A Dissent Goes THERE on Transgender Issues (LAWSPLAINING) Aaron Walker
Advertisement