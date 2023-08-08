Riley Gaines takes man claiming to be a lesbian APART for mansplaining lesbianism...
Ne-Yo clarifies apology: 'straight from the horse's mouth, not the publicist's computer'

Allie Beth Stuckey releases HILARIOUS tag to protect against Sam Brinton and the Biden Admin

justmindy  |  1:57 PM on August 08, 2023
From gif

If you recall the story of Sam Brinton, the former Biden administration official caught stealing women's luggage at various airports, you will get a kick out of this new product introduced by Allie Beth Stuckey and the Blaze.

The jokes write themselves and the Biden Administration is the biggest joke of all.

It really was hilarious!

Sam would have been prepared for his next stay!

It deserves an Oscar!

Sam J.

It's a whole crime syndicate in that administration, after all. Sam just wanted in on the fun.

The options are endless! Don't forget the bullhorn to shout "this is MAGA country"!

The looks on the faces of airline employees would be epic!

That's a fair point. It's a terrible reminder of all the tax dollars this administration has wasted paying these absolutely awful people huge salaries. What a disgrace. At least these tags bring a bit of frivolity to a despicable situation.

