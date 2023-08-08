Allie Beth Stuckey releases HILARIOUS tag to protect against Sam Brinton and the Biden Admin

If you recall the story of Sam Brinton, the former Biden administration official caught stealing women's luggage at various airports, you will get a kick out of this new product introduced by Allie Beth Stuckey and the Blaze.

Have you ever gotten your women’s luggage stolen from weirdos in the Biden administration? Protect yourself with the official Sam Brinton Luggage Tag, now available only on https://t.co/yWhN1uwNXa! pic.twitter.com/gAoxBqykMM — TheBlaze (@theblaze) August 7, 2023

Secure your "Don't Touch My Bag" luggage tag today! pic.twitter.com/cLhgR7em94 — TheBlaze (@theblaze) August 7, 2023

The jokes write themselves and the Biden Administration is the biggest joke of all.

It really was hilarious!





should of had the black and white jumper suit of allies in the bag — ymmit (@YmmitYmmit2) August 7, 2023

Sam would have been prepared for his next stay!

The performances are exquisite. The score is delightful. Allie plays the damsel in distress to perfection, adding her trademark charm to the role. I worry that Alex Stein will get typecast, but his portrayal of a mentally unstable man is both haunting and captivating. 2 thumbs up — Annie (@AnnettePrestia) August 7, 2023

It deserves an Oscar!

🤣😅😂I guess he figured the Biden's are getting away with it why not give it a try too. — k kruter (@TechchartKk) August 8, 2023

It's a whole crime syndicate in that administration, after all. Sam just wanted in on the fun.

Now comes with a Free Jessie Smollet brand Sandwich!! — StarSpangledBANTER (@banter_star) August 7, 2023

The options are endless! Don't forget the bullhorn to shout "this is MAGA country"!

I am ordering some today. https://t.co/SAa00auZSW — 815Patriot (@815Patriot) August 8, 2023

The looks on the faces of airline employees would be epic!

Funny but I wouldn’t buy it because I hate looking at that abomination. — Mike (@atthemikeshow) August 8, 2023

That's a fair point. It's a terrible reminder of all the tax dollars this administration has wasted paying these absolutely awful people huge salaries. What a disgrace. At least these tags bring a bit of frivolity to a despicable situation.

