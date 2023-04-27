Today, Donald Trump traveled to Manchester, New Hampshire to host a campaign rally. Whenever Trump throws a rally, good times and lots of fun sound bites are sure to follow. Twitter was kind enough to provide up-to-the-minute coverage and as always, the former president did not disappoint. Let’s dig in!

HAPPENING NOW: I just received this beautiful video from a New Hampshire voter… Hundreds of patriots lining up 4 hours early to see President Trump while singing “God Bless America!” 🇺🇸 New Hampshire loves Trump! ♥️ pic.twitter.com/fh2yDX6LWE — Karoline Leavitt (@kleavittnh) April 27, 2023

Karoline Leavitt, a member of the Trump campaign communications team, shared this video of the substantial line. The crowd was on fire waiting for President Trump’s arrival. One thing is for sure, you will rarely find a more patriotic group than the people lining up for a Trump rally.

🚨Just in: President Trump says at rally in New Hampshire, “Electric Cars they go for about an hour and a half. Then you are in the middle of nowhere. You are saying how do I get this thing charged up?” pic.twitter.com/jKw6T4Gl1x — The Calvin Coolidge Project (@TheCalvinCooli1) April 27, 2023

Granted, President Trump is used to flying in high style on his own plane or Air Force One, but even if you don’t have your own flying tube, you have to worry about charging if you drive an electric car. Then, if you live in California, they may tell you you can’t charge your car for a day or two. OOF!

🚨Just in: President Trump makes new statement on Lindsey Graham, “Lindsey Graham the Progressive from South Carolina. No, he is a Progressive but he has some good things too ok?” pic.twitter.com/BDnEvKKvl8 — The Calvin Coolidge Project (@TheCalvinCooli1) April 27, 2023

Now, this is juicy as President Trump announced earlier in his campaign, Senator Graham was part of his South Carolina Leadership Team. Today, Trump referred to Graham as a ‘progressive?’ Hrm.

I told people for months that even though Trump isn't going to reject his endorsement, that he is keeping him at arms length. This seems to showcase that — Red Eagle Politics (@RedEaglePatriot) April 27, 2023

Red Eagle Politics had its own take on this comment by President Trump. Admittedly, it makes sense. Senator Graham has huge political influence in South Carolina and you never want to turn down help or an endorsement in an early primary state with an election on the horizon.

Yet another tweep reminded us President Trump isn’t the only one who has had fickle feelings in the Trump-Graham friendship. Senator Graham has had his own digs in the past. Oh well, every friendship hits rocky patches once in a while. Besties for the resties or frenemies? We will have to wait and see.

President Trump: "Within hours of my inauguration, I will begin the process of terminating every Biden policy that is brutalizing New Hampshire and all U.S. workers." pic.twitter.com/UXZSWbnLbw — 🦋Simi🦋🇺🇸 (@Simi28_) April 27, 2023

New Hampshire went wild when Trump announced one of his first priorities if he returns to the Oval Office – repealing all the Biden era restrictions constraining business and hurting individual Americans. We can all get on board with that platform

President Trump Shows Crowd In New Hampshire The Latest Emerson Poll Crowd Starts Chanting "We Love Trump! We Love Trump!" President Trump: "And I love you too! That's why I'm doing this!" Trump — 62% (+46)

DeSantis — 16%

Pence — 7%

Haley — 3%

Ramaswamy — 3%

Christie —… pic.twitter.com/f1bMuf8CLw — The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) April 27, 2023

In typical Trump style, he shared a poll released earlier today showing Republican voters firmly behind him with Governor Ron DeSantis a distant second, and no other close competitors. Rumors swirling today that Governor DeSantis will be announcing a run soon will make these polls get very interesting very soon.

President Trump announces endorsements from 50 state legislators in New Hampshire. New Hampshire is MAGA COUNTRY! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/IpB3vhkQQa — Alex Bruesewitz 🇺🇸 (@alexbruesewitz) April 27, 2023

Finally, President Trump shared a YUGE endorsement list of New Hampshire state legislators. Over fifty names, ready to Make America Great Again in New Hampshire!

There are over 400 state legislators in New Hampshire lol. It’s the 2nd largest governing body in the world — Justin Maloney (@JMaloneyLiberty) April 27, 2023

There is always someone on Twitter to throw cold water on an announcement.

We can always count on Midnight Mitch to show up with the perfect meme to mock the politico currently in the news. To his credit, he is an equal-opportunity offender. If you are a politician on Twitter one of the meme team will eventually poke some fun and send Twitter into hysterics.

#Trump mocks Biden by appearing to get lost on stage during a rally in New Hampshire pic.twitter.com/d33IuSgrvp — RawNews1st (@Raw_News1st) April 27, 2023

Wrapping up, there is not another politician who can make us laugh like Trump when he is on a roll. He nailed this impersonation of President Joe Biden. We laugh so we don’t cry.

Trump rallies never ever fail to deliver a bushel of laughs and some great sound bites. This one was no exception. Rally season is back so grab your MAGA hats and hold onto your seat.

