Today, Donald Trump traveled to Manchester, New Hampshire to host a  campaign rally. Whenever Trump throws a rally, good times and lots of fun sound bites are sure to follow. Twitter was kind enough to provide up-to-the-minute coverage and as always, the former president did not disappoint. Let’s dig in!

Karoline Leavitt, a member of the Trump campaign communications team, shared this video of the substantial line. The crowd was on fire waiting for President Trump’s arrival. One thing is for sure, you will rarely find a more patriotic group than the people lining up for a Trump rally.

Granted, President Trump is used to flying in high style on his own plane or Air Force One, but even if you don’t have your own flying tube, you have to worry about charging if you drive an electric car. Then, if you live in California, they may tell you you can’t charge your car for a day or two. OOF!

Now, this is juicy as President Trump announced earlier in his campaign, Senator Graham was part of his South Carolina Leadership Team. Today, Trump referred to Graham as a ‘progressive?’ Hrm.

Red Eagle Politics had its own take on this comment by President Trump. Admittedly, it makes sense. Senator Graham has huge political influence in South Carolina and you never want to turn down help or an endorsement in an early primary state with an election on the horizon.

Yet another tweep reminded us President Trump isn’t the only one who has had fickle feelings in the Trump-Graham friendship. Senator Graham has had his own digs in the past. Oh well, every friendship hits rocky patches once in a while. Besties for the resties or frenemies? We will have to wait and see.

New Hampshire went wild when Trump announced one of his first priorities if he returns to the Oval Office – repealing all the Biden era restrictions constraining business and hurting individual Americans. We can all get on board with that platform

In typical Trump style, he shared a poll released earlier today showing Republican voters firmly behind him with Governor Ron DeSantis a distant second, and no other close competitors. Rumors swirling today that Governor DeSantis will be announcing a run soon will make these polls get very interesting very soon.

Finally, President Trump shared a YUGE endorsement list of New Hampshire state legislators. Over fifty names, ready to Make America Great Again in New Hampshire!

There is always someone on Twitter to throw cold water on an announcement.

We can always count on Midnight Mitch to show up with the perfect meme to mock the politico currently in the news. To his credit, he is an equal-opportunity offender. If you are a politician on Twitter one of the meme team will eventually poke some fun and send Twitter into hysterics.

Wrapping up, there is not another politician who can make us laugh like Trump when he is on a roll. He nailed this impersonation of President Joe Biden. We laugh so we don’t cry.

Trump rallies never ever fail to deliver a bushel of laughs and some great sound bites. This one was no exception. Rally season is back so grab your MAGA hats and hold onto your seat.

