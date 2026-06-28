Tweet Makes a Point About the Consequences of Socialism

Socialism does not work. In addition to not working, it wreaks horrific consequences.

Socialists always have some impending tragedy that can only be handled through the systematic destruction of private property rights and the accumulation of power into the hands of politicians that have never solved a single problem. https://t.co/Tpu8xdt1aI — Nick Freitas (@NickJFreitas) June 28, 2026

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Protecting freedom demands hard work. Sometimes the benefits of freedom are not immediately realized or tangibly attained. One of the beauties of freedom is the freedom to do well by your fellow man. Socialism denies that particular freedom by forcing its victims to do what the state or the collect determines without the variations derived from individual freedom. This trickles down to consumer choices. If a socialist state decides on one brand or type of bar soap to be what its people should use, that brand of bar soap will be what people will purchase or be rationed without the varying options that are available in a consumer-driven and market-based economy. Some may like to have everything served to them on a tray, but that has limits, as well. It also brings dangers. When the state begins to determine various aspects of life, it causes one to wonder what stops the state from wholly taking over every detail of life "for" and from "its" people.