A High Percentage of Filers Got a Cut, House GOP Boasts

"97% of filers got a cut," @HouseGOP tweets. "96% earn under $200,000. $3,400 for the average family."

97% of filers got a cut.

96% earn under $200,000.

$3,400 for the average family.



The Working Families @TaxCuts are WORKING! — House Republicans (@HouseGOP) June 21, 2026

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97 percent of anything qualifies as a high statistic. If 97 percent of people who eat at a fast food place on a given day order chicken nuggets, that place is probably going to run out of chicken nuggets in the short-term business cycle because 97 percent qualifies as a high statistic, period.

People need economic relief. They are due for it. One way the government can lessen the burden on hardworking Americans is by reducing taxes. Congress has the power to lay and collect taxes on incomes. In so possessing, they hold the power to move and set tax rates to benefit individuals and families. Taxes are not inherently bad. They constitute the means by which citizens contribute to the whole and greater extent of society beyond themselves and their small community. The usage of taxes in an overburdensome way to amass government power becomes the issue.