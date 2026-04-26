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Sean Davis Spots a Difference Between Football Games and a Hotel

Jacob B. | 2:35 PM on April 26, 2026
AP Photo/Judi Bottoni, File

"Security to get into football games where the president is present is somehow tighter than security to get into a hotel where the president, top officials, and the line of succession are all present," tweets Sean Davis.

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That is such an excellent observation. One would think they might wake up to this reality. The way to make it stop is to make it stop. All events should be taken seriously. There needs to be a mentality and mindset of going on offensive defense, proactively turning over every stone during the preliminary process so nothing bad or unusual happens.

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