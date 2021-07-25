The U.S. Department of Justice’s apparent decision not to investigate coronavirus-related deaths at state-run nursing facilities in New York is being met with outrage from some, while others do not seem to be available for comment.

Yesterday’s @TheJusticeDept decision to drop their investigation was a blow to families, however, @NYGovCuomo is still facing a potentially more serious probe by the FBI and the Brooklyn US Attorney’s Office because they were trying to cover up the nursing home death toll. — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) July 24, 2021

I think state lawmakers in Michigan, Pennsylvania and New Jersey need to come together and open up investigations into their own governor’s orders to put Covid positive patients into nursing homes. We can’t give up. — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) July 24, 2021

12,000 people dead from his own signed order and a revealed cover up. And he's going to get away with it all because he plays for the right team. https://t.co/IlbpJ642Oi — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 25, 2021

Cuomo signed an order that led to unnecessary deaths of thousands and then covered up the data so that he could sell books on how great his COVID leadership was. By any objective measure that should qualify for a Justice Department investigation, but he gets a pass… https://t.co/kiI7h5urno — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) July 25, 2021

The people of New York and Michigan deserve answers about Democrats Cuomo’s and Whitmer’s disastrous COVID nursing home orders and cover-ups. The announcement that Biden’s DOJ will not open an investigation into these policies is deeply upsetting and wrong. — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) July 24, 2021

The DOJ’s decision today to turn a blind eye to facts, victims & public interest regarding Cuomo’s deadly nursing home order & cover up is yet another gift to a corrupt governor who has already scored himself a $5.1M self-congratulatory book deal & ridiculous Emmy Award.👎 — Lee Zeldin (@RepLeeZeldin) July 24, 2021

The Washington Post report summarizes a letter sent by Deputy Assistant Attorney General Joe Gaeta to Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-New York) stating that the DOJ, “Would decline to open an investigation into any public nursing facility in the state based on violations of the Civil Rights of Institutionalized Persons Act.”

The U.S. Justice Department announced Saturday that it will not conduct a civil investigation into New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo (D)'s handling of coronavirus cases in state nursing facilities. https://t.co/WeI7cBmDR3 — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) July 25, 2021

The most shocking thing about this is that the Washington Post included his party affiliation in the tweet. https://t.co/r7Rr8E1Vql — Joe Cunningham (@JoePCunningham) July 25, 2021

Where is the outrage from Democrats?