We have documented many examples of CNN’s Brian Stelter being thin-skinned when it comes to criticism of him and the network for which he works. We now have another example.

Team Trump legal adviser Jenna Ellis appeared on Stelter’s CNN show, ‘Reliable Sources.’ She proceeded to call him an “activist” instead of a journalist, and he did not take it well. Roll the tape.

"You understand that someday you're gonna regret this, right?" — Brian Stelter to Trump campaign legal adviser Jenna Ellis pic.twitter.com/IRcKke3Qqu — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 14, 2020

Yes, after watching that, it’s fair to conclude that Brian Stelter might possibly have an agenda.

What a complete hack. https://t.co/rPIVGhk97J — Raging Conservative (@RagCon) June 14, 2020

Stelter is an idiot clown! https://t.co/47HDYtJndv — William Taft (@WilliamTaft17) June 14, 2020

And a giant jerk! https://t.co/F56GK2jToa — Fashion Whit (@Fashion_Whit) June 14, 2020

Since when does “journalism” involve getting into a shouting match with a guest?

CNN’s Brian Stelter trying hard to act like a Journalist. @brianstelter you are a freakin activist. Just listen to him ask a question and then talk over her when he doesnt like her answer. His arguments are weak and infintile. https://t.co/Gmec9V2utM — TXSkyGazer (@TXskygazer) June 14, 2020

If only CNN weren’t so CNN.

