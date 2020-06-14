We have documented many examples of CNN’s Brian Stelter being thin-skinned when it comes to criticism of him and the network for which he works. We now have another example.

Team Trump legal adviser Jenna Ellis appeared on Stelter’s CNN show, ‘Reliable Sources.’ She proceeded to call him an “activist” instead of a journalist, and he did not take it well. Roll the tape.

Yes, after watching that, it’s fair to conclude that Brian Stelter might possibly have an agenda.

Since when does “journalism” involve getting into a shouting match with a guest?

If only CNN weren’t so CNN.

