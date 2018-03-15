The acting director of the FBI, David Bowdich, testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee that the Obama administration’s Department of Justice forced his agency to delete more than 500,000 fugitives from the system that is used to conduct background checks on potential gun buyers.

But we thought Republicans and the NRA are the ones who cause all gun violence.

Wow is right. Yet another Obama administration scandal.

One thing is crystal clear … Obama administration officials sure knew how to delete things.

