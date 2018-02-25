Sunday morning on CNN’s “State of the Union” with Jake Tapper, Connecticut Democrat Sen. Chris Murphy admitted that there is no way that even his gun-grabbing party could support a ban on all semi-automatic weapons.

Florida Republican Sen. Marco Rubio predicted last week that even Democrats would not be able to support such a measure.

Trending

And it looks as if Rubio was right.

Yet Murphy is the one who wants to decide whether millions of trained Americans can keep their firearms.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Chris MurphyCNNjake tapper