Sunday morning on CNN’s “State of the Union” with Jake Tapper, Connecticut Democrat Sen. Chris Murphy admitted that there is no way that even his gun-grabbing party could support a ban on all semi-automatic weapons.

Watch: After some in the liberal media ridiculed @MarcoRubio for days, for saying that even Democrats are not willing to support a ban on all semi automatic weapons, one of the most liberal Senators, @ChrisMurphyCT admits to @jaketapper that Rubio is in fact correct. pic.twitter.com/HRR8c8pkB2 — The Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) February 25, 2018

Florida Republican Sen. Marco Rubio predicted last week that even Democrats would not be able to support such a measure.

Banning all semi-auto weapons may have been popular with the audience at #CNNTownHall, but it is a position well outside the mainstream https://t.co/18rMDwEfGs — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) February 22, 2018

And it looks as if Rubio was right.

Am watching #CNNSOTU and it seems pretty clear @ChrisMurphyCT has never touched a firearm. He was so struggling to answer a basic question about distinctions between rifles that it was painful. — Kimberley Strassel (@KimStrassel) February 25, 2018

Yet Murphy is the one who wants to decide whether millions of trained Americans can keep their firearms.