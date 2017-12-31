Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer has yet to take the time to weigh in on the anti-government protests taking place in Iran, but he has made time to lobby New York Giants ownership about future personnel decisions.
To @Giants owners John Mara and Steve Tisch: Because of talent and loyalty, PLEASE keep Eli and draft a new offensive line. Line, not Eli, is the problem. #GiantsPride #WASvsNYG
— Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) December 31, 2017
Priorities, right?
Chuck Schumer – Minority Leader silent on Iran protests. https://t.co/YRpr2HfFsx
— Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) December 31, 2017
Chuck is laser-focused on fighting for our democracy https://t.co/745gd2WsgF
— jon "constantly terrified" rosenberg 🎄😘 (@jonrosenberg) December 31, 2017
There are mass protests happening in Iran and you are tweeting about the @NFL – resign. #IranProtests #IranianProtests https://t.co/2GuNHoebTa
— Based Monitored🎄🇺🇸 (@BasedMonitored) December 31, 2017
Hey @SenSchumer. How about working to help America instead of giving bad advice to rich NFL owners. https://t.co/ZuIMst9tLc
— Brad (@Concrete_Brad) December 31, 2017
A prominent Democrat avoiding the opportunity to encourage those in Iran attempting to stand up to a brutal regime? Say it isn’t so!