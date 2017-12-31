Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer has yet to take the time to weigh in on the anti-government protests taking place in Iran, but he has made time to lobby New York Giants ownership about future personnel decisions.

To @Giants owners John Mara and Steve Tisch: Because of talent and loyalty, PLEASE keep Eli and draft a new offensive line. Line, not Eli, is the problem. #GiantsPride #WASvsNYG — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) December 31, 2017

Priorities, right?

Chuck Schumer – Minority Leader silent on Iran protests. https://t.co/YRpr2HfFsx — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) December 31, 2017

Chuck is laser-focused on fighting for our democracy https://t.co/745gd2WsgF — jon "constantly terrified" rosenberg 🎄😘 (@jonrosenberg) December 31, 2017

There are mass protests happening in Iran and you are tweeting about the @NFL – resign. #IranProtests #IranianProtests https://t.co/2GuNHoebTa — Based Monitored🎄🇺🇸 (@BasedMonitored) December 31, 2017

Hey @SenSchumer. How about working to help America instead of giving bad advice to rich NFL owners. https://t.co/ZuIMst9tLc — Brad (@Concrete_Brad) December 31, 2017

A prominent Democrat avoiding the opportunity to encourage those in Iran attempting to stand up to a brutal regime? Say it isn’t so!