Sen. Patrick Leahy (D-VT), 82, is scheduled for emergency surgery this morning “to repair a broken hip that he suffered as a result from a a fall at his house in McLean, Virginia, Wednesday night”:

According to the statement from Leahy’s office, “His doctors determined that the best course of action would be to have surgery to repair his hip as soon as possible” and “He is expected to make a full recovery and begin a healthy course of physical therapy immediately.”

But this does mean Dems may lose a vote in the 50-50 Senate in the immediate future:

Trending

Full statement here:

Sen. Leahy is not running for reelection in November:

The leading candidates are Rep. Peter Welch, running for the Dem nomination:

And Christina Nolan, former United States Attorney for the District of Vermont, running for the GOP nomination:

***

Related:

Politico analysis explains why it appears that Karine Jean-Pierre is reading from a page

FCC commissioner calls on Apple and Google to remove TikTok from their app stores

Chasten Buttigieg says Florida teachers are removing rainbow ‘safe space’ stickers out of fear … but there’s more

Megyn Kelly explains why a ‘first-year law student’ could have driven a truck through holes in Cassidy Hutchinson’s testimony

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Leahy