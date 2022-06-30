Sen. Patrick Leahy (D-VT), 82, is scheduled for emergency surgery this morning “to repair a broken hip that he suffered as a result from a a fall at his house in McLean, Virginia, Wednesday night”:

Sen. Leahy's office releases this statement: "This morning, Senator Leahy will undergo surgery to repair a broken hip that he suffered as a result from a fall at his house in McLean, Virginia, Wednesday night." Senate out for two weeks. — Burgess Everett (@burgessev) June 30, 2022

According to the statement from Leahy’s office, “His doctors determined that the best course of action would be to have surgery to repair his hip as soon as possible” and “He is expected to make a full recovery and begin a healthy course of physical therapy immediately.”

"His doctors determined that the best course of action would be to have surgery to repair his hip as soon as possible. He is expected to make a full recovery and begin a healthy course of physical therapy immediately." — Burgess Everett (@burgessev) June 30, 2022

But this does mean Dems may lose a vote in the 50-50 Senate in the immediate future:

Needless to say, this is another reminder of the difficulties of running a 50-50 Senate. Will probably be a few days before we know when Leahy can return, but Dems will almost certainly need his vote to have any hope of passing a reconciliation bill — Burgess Everett (@burgessev) June 30, 2022

Full statement here:

82-year-old Patrick Leahy needs hip surgery after falling in his Virginia home. Unclear how long he’ll be out in the 50-50 Senate. Senators are on recess next week as well. His office notes he was “born blind in one eye” and “has had a lifelong struggle” with depth perception pic.twitter.com/9JhgypezIi — Manu Raju (@mkraju) June 30, 2022

Sen. Leahy is not running for reelection in November:

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Democratic Sen. Patrick Leahy of Vermont, longest-serving member of US Senate, says he won’t run for reelection in 2022. — David Mack (@davidmackau) November 15, 2021

The leading candidates are Rep. Peter Welch, running for the Dem nomination:

Early voting in the Vermont primary starts today! You can check your registration status, request a ballot, and see your polling location here: https://t.co/9X7CdnrJtf pic.twitter.com/bSfaIIaeNB — Rep. Peter Welch (@WelchForVT) June 25, 2022

And Christina Nolan, former United States Attorney for the District of Vermont, running for the GOP nomination:

A HUGE thank you to @DanaPerino for having me on @AmericaNewsroom this morning to talk about my campaign and the issues Vermonters care about. I look forward to being on again. #RollinWithNolan #NolanForSenate#vermont #vt #vtpoli pic.twitter.com/FhSurWZWBh — Christina Nolan (@nolanforsenate) June 27, 2022

