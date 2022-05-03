Daniel Uhlfelder — who you will remember as the guy running around Florida’s beaches dressed as the Grim Reaper screeching about how being outside in the wind and sun was too dangerous in the age of Covid — is now running for Florida Attorney General and he’s calling for “a revolution” over the potential overturning of Roe by the Supreme Court:

It’s time for a revolution. — Daniel Uhlfelder (@DWUhlfelderLaw) May 3, 2022

Yeah, same guy:

The grim reaper is lurking around Florida beaches to remind people what’s at stake if they don’t stay home pic.twitter.com/NFiT9BMbvi — NowThis (@nowthisnews) May 2, 2020

So, he’s an insurrectionist now?

Hmmm, mighty insurrectionist of you — Johnson, SGT, 1ea (@MaconLetisTmato) May 3, 2022

Now all the cool kids are doing it:

Inciting an insurrection is now 'cool' againhttps://t.co/D0Lv0Vz2fY — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) May 3, 2022

TBH, this really is the only reaction to any of his tweets:

Will they be protesting in government buildings? Because that could be problematic:

Ok, but just be careful not to go into any open government buildings to stand around and express this opinion. That's a big no-no. https://t.co/JLQsePPktI — Chad Felix Greene 🇮🇱 (@chadfelixg) May 3, 2022

And, boy, it sure is weird that libs got all bent out of shape whenever someone they didn’t agree with said America was headed toward civil war.

“Then they just come out and call for it”:

These people get all mad at me for saying we are heading for civil war then they just come out and call for it https://t.co/MFMkZASZmW — Tim Pool (@Timcast) May 3, 2022

He does have some support:

Oh, man. Can’t wait! What time do we start? — Jason Jones (@jonesville) May 3, 2022

Yeah, good luck with that is right:

We are in. Good luck. — Code of Vets ™ (@codeofvets) May 3, 2022

***

