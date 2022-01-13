In a video first shared by the Russian state-affiliated RT, Iran’s Ayatollah Khamenei allegedly posted to his official website this CGI video showing the assassination of former President Donald Trump in retaliation for the assassination of Qasem Soleimani in 2020:

Watch for yourself:

NEW – Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Khamenei has released a CGI video on his official website depicting the assassination of former president Trump.pic.twitter.com/cniqVYfo2T — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) January 13, 2022

Iran has . . . Transformers?

But as comically bad as the video is, it’s a big deal and the Biden administration will need to comment, at the very least:

President Biden should immediately condemn. https://t.co/BuQE4dMHfl — Rep. Keith Ammon (@RepKeithAmmon) January 13, 2022

And over to you, Twitter. It’s time to ban him, right? RIGHT?

