In a video first shared by the Russian state-affiliated RT, Iran’s Ayatollah Khamenei allegedly posted to his official website this CGI video showing the assassination of former President Donald Trump in retaliation for the assassination of Qasem Soleimani in 2020:

Iran has . . . Transformers?

But as comically bad as the video is, it’s a big deal and the Biden administration will need to comment, at the very least:

 

And over to you, Twitter. It’s time to ban him, right? RIGHT?

